Intinor’s multiple Direkt Router sale to Plazamedia

Umea, Sweden UK, 28 March 2019 — Intinor Technology, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over IP networks, has announced the sale of three Intinor Direkt Routers to Plazamedia, a leading live sports production house in Munich.



Plazamedia employs more than 150 people and produces more than 2000 events each year - soon to include an increasing number of the rapidly growing eSports events.



Plazamedia Head of MCR Stefan Valentin said, “With eSports coming online very quickly, we knew we needed additional flexibility and power. We discovered that Intinor’s Direkt Router is the Swedish Army knife of IP-stream orchestration!”



Two of the Direkt Routers will be used solely for the new ‘eSPORTS1’ channel that Plazamedia will produce and includes events for League of Legends; Dota 2; Counter Strike; Overwatch; or FIFA 19. The remaining router will be used to boost capabilities for one of Plazamedia’s primary productions, horse racing.



The new HLS-pull and RTMP-receive functionality allows Plazamedia to generate the url+stream-name and interface directly with Plazamedia’s eSport production partners.



Many eSport producers have already chosen to use the Direkt Link rack+ as their main encoder, providing a stream for Twitch, YouTube and/or Facebook while at the same time provide a high-quality up to 20Mbits redundant stream with Intinor’s proprietary BRT™ (Bifrost Reliable Transport) stream protocol.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson added, “Plazamedia is very much at the forefront of new and exciting productions, including entry into eSports and we are delighted to acknowledge their confidence in the Direkt Router. Its multiple capabilities are perfect for the types of productions Plazamedia, and many others, are undertaking.”



Intinor is participating with NewTek at NAB and the Direkt Router, as well as the recently launched Direkt Router lite, can be seen on the NDI Central Pavilion, Booth SL5616, where Intinor and other leading NDI developers will be present at NAB Show 2019 in Las Vegas from 9-11 April.



Note to Editors: *In Norse mythology, Bifrost is a burning rainbow bridge that reaches between Midgard (Earth) and Asgard, the realm of the gods [Wikipedia]

About Intinor

Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over IP networks. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit www.intinor.se.



