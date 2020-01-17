Intinor joins SRT Alliance

Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet, has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance.
Author:
Publish date:
INTINOR SRT 1200 x 675px

Umea, Sweden, 16 January 2020: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet, has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance.

SRT is an open source video transport protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks, enabling the best quality live video to be transported over even the most questionable networks. The SRT Open Source project, which is spearheaded by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT.

As part of its participation in the alliance, Intinor has added support for SRT’s “Listener” delivery mode, soon to be followed by SRT’s “Caller” and “Rendezvous” mode to the entire Intinor Direkt Router range. Intinor has also used the opportunity to add support for NDI connectivity.

Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “The industry has embraced SRT, which has proven to be a truly collaborative and beneficial way of working together to establish a streaming protocol that mitigates or resolves issues that still surround video transport latency without having to resort to resourcing expensive alternatives.

“We are proud to not only be a member of this cross-industry initiative, but to have an official portal through which to offer our expertise as well to learn from others in the alliance.”

Intinor’s Direkt Router Lite is the world’s smallest streaming router, designed specifically for delivering high quality video over IP networks. However, like any applicable router, even Direkt can encounter obstacles when dealing with extremely flaky networks.

Axelsson adds, “Our Direkt routers not only buffer and redistribute compressed video over IP networks, they also analyse incoming IP streams and redistribute them with no added delay. However, if delays are already part of the stream, it can cause issues upstream. Through membership in SRT, we can collaborate and further develop our existing, proprietary, low latency “Bifrost Reliable Transport” (BRT™) in way that will benefit all of our customers.”

BRT™ uses highly efficient forward error correction that increases the amount of redundant data to make a transmission more robust.

Jointly founded by Wowza Media Systems and video streaming technology leader, Haivision, SRT enables an ever-increasing number of new applications while simultaneously improving the performance of existing ones.

###

About Intinor
Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over IP networks. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit www.intinor.com.

Company Contact:
Daniel Lundstedt,
Sales and Marketing
+4670 148 46 68
Daniel.lundstedt@intinor.se

Media Contact:
Kara Myhill
Manor Marketing
kara@manormarketing.tv
+44 (0) 7899 977222

 

Related

BirdDog Cloud
The Wire

BirdDog Releases BirdDog Cloud – an NDI® Delivery Platform for Sending Encrypted Video over Public Internet with SRT

IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Stand 6.C11- BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools will launch BirdDog Cloud, enabling NDI delivery over the public internet securely with AES 128/256 Encryption. Utilising SRT protocol, BirdDog Cloud ensures high quality delivery despite poor quality network connections with extremely low latency. BirdDog Cloud will be available to purchase immediately via its global network of resellers.

The Wire

Haivision To Showcase HEVC/H.265 Encoding and New Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Technology at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Haivision’s technology research group – HaiGear Labs – will showcase end-to-end live streaming of HEVC/H.265 in combination with the company’s newly developed Secure Reliable Transport (SRT™) technology. Haivision’s Secure Reliable Transport with HEVC provides optimal video quality and improves performance over unpredictable networks and public Internet connections.

IBC Preview PR 3
The Wire

Cinegy heralds SRT for Software Defined Television

IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Hall 7 Stand A01: Cinegy, the global leader for broadcast playout software on premise, hybrid and in the cloud, will demonstrate the multiple advantages of the inclusion of Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) as well as the 8K capabilities of its entire product range at IBC 2019.

The Wire

Calrec Joins AVnu Alliance

In an effort to drive the movement toward a common protocol for audio networking, Calrec has joined the AVnu Alliance, an industry consortium dedicated to the development and promotion of a professional-quality streaming standard for networked audio and video content based on the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards.

NAB NEw York PR
The Wire

Intinor to feature Direkt link range at NAB Show New York 2019

Booth N447, 16-17 October, NAB Show New York 2019, Jacob Javits Center: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high quality video over internet, will feature its Direkt link range at NAB Show New York 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center from 16-17 October.

Broadcast India PR
The Wire

Intinor showcases Direkt link at Broadcast India 2019

Stand F610, 17-19 October, Broadcast India 2019, Mumbai: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet will, with its partner Rahul Commerce, feature Direkt link at Broadcast India on Stand F610.