Intinor joins SRT Alliance

Umea, Sweden, 16 January 2020: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet, has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance.



SRT is an open source video transport protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks, enabling the best quality live video to be transported over even the most questionable networks. The SRT Open Source project, which is spearheaded by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT.



As part of its participation in the alliance, Intinor has added support for SRT’s “Listener” delivery mode, soon to be followed by SRT’s “Caller” and “Rendezvous” mode to the entire Intinor Direkt Router range. Intinor has also used the opportunity to add support for NDI connectivity.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “The industry has embraced SRT, which has proven to be a truly collaborative and beneficial way of working together to establish a streaming protocol that mitigates or resolves issues that still surround video transport latency without having to resort to resourcing expensive alternatives.



“We are proud to not only be a member of this cross-industry initiative, but to have an official portal through which to offer our expertise as well to learn from others in the alliance.”



Intinor’s Direkt Router Lite is the world’s smallest streaming router, designed specifically for delivering high quality video over IP networks. However, like any applicable router, even Direkt can encounter obstacles when dealing with extremely flaky networks.



Axelsson adds, “Our Direkt routers not only buffer and redistribute compressed video over IP networks, they also analyse incoming IP streams and redistribute them with no added delay. However, if delays are already part of the stream, it can cause issues upstream. Through membership in SRT, we can collaborate and further develop our existing, proprietary, low latency “Bifrost Reliable Transport” (BRT™) in way that will benefit all of our customers.”



BRT™ uses highly efficient forward error correction that increases the amount of redundant data to make a transmission more robust.



Jointly founded by Wowza Media Systems and video streaming technology leader, Haivision, SRT enables an ever-increasing number of new applications while simultaneously improving the performance of existing ones.

About Intinor

Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over IP networks. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit www.intinor.com.



