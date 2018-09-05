Interra Systems Adds Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities to BATON QC Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Sept. 5, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, has added new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to its BATON® QC platform. At IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam, Interra Systems will demonstrate BATON WINNOW™, which expands the company's globally deployed BATON QC platform with an AI/ML-based feature set for content classification and compliance.

"BATON WINNOW employs AI/ML-enabled technology to recognize and tag content for classification and compliance. With our field-proven expertise in deep video and audio quality analysis, this major BATON add-on brings the complete content QC and content classification workflow tools under one umbrella and improves efficiency," said Sanjay Mittal, VP of Engineering at Interra Systems. "WINNOW is powered by AI/ML algorithms implemented using widely adopted TensorFlow framework and state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms. With these enhancements, BATON's feature-rich toolset goes on to save significant time and money for broadcasters."

Seamlessly integrated with BATON, the new add-on can be deployed in both cloud and on-premises solutions. Based on powerful content categorization algorithms, BATON WINNOW classifies audiovisual content based on specified criteria, such as explicit scenes, violence, profane language, and more.

In addition, it relies on user-defined rule sets to automatically check compliance and identification of content against regulations in different countries, regions, and organizations. Since streaming media content is consumed by a massive range of audiences in different regions, it is imperative that broadcasters adopt a streamlined approach to eliminating offensive or explicit content that may not pass regulations in certain areas of the world. BATON WINNOW provides a focused approach for broadcaster workflows and regulatory compliance.

Interra Systems will give a presentation at IBC2018, titled "Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Media QC," on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 10:20 a.m. in the IABM Future Trends Theatre of the IBC Future Zone (Near Hall 11).

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debugging of encoded streams.

