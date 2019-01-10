Integrations With Leading MacOS and IOS Applications Expand UltraSync BLUE Ecosystem

WORCESTER, U.K. — Jan. 10, 2019 — Working with market-leading macOS software expert Softron and established iOS app developer PureBlend Software, Timecode Systems has extended the footprint of its UltraSync BLUE solution by adding the power of its timecode-over-Bluetooth® technology to multicamera logging, reporting, and collaborative editing processes. The MovieSlate iOS app from PureBlend Software and the MovieRecorder and Multicam Logger solutions for Mac® from Softron are the latest applications to adopt Timecode Systems' patented Bluetooth timing protocol.

The efficiency of a video production workflow is driven by how effectively metadata is captured and managed from acquisition to edit. UltraSync BLUE is the first sync product to transmit timecode to a connected recording device or software application over Bluetooth with sub-frame accuracy. With Timecode Systems' new Bluetooth timing protocol now embedded into their files, PureBlend's MovieSlate iOS app and Softron's MovieRecorder and Multicam Logger applications can receive timecode from the UltraSync BLUE over Bluetooth. With this metadata embedded into files ahead of ingest, logging notes are more accurate, and sifting through hours of video and audio in post-production becomes a much simpler task. This leads to significant time and cost savings and, with less time spent aligning and searching content, the edit team can focus on using the best content more creatively.

"Softron and PureBlend Software share our aim of managing and using metadata in increasingly innovative ways to develop new, smarter solutions for production teams," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems Limited. "As we continue to expand the impact of UltraSync BLUE, we're working not only with hardware manufacturers who are adopting our new Bluetooth timing protocol, but also with software providers who are creating best-of-breed solutions. We started with the MAVIS and Apogee MetaRecorder apps for iOS, and adding the iOS and macOS solutions from Softron and PureBlend invites two new and highly respected professional software products into the UltraSync BLUE ecosystem."

Softron creates Mac-based video and audio software solutions, including MovieRecorder and Multicam Logger. MovieRecorder is a video acquisition application that not only allows users to capture multiple video inputs simultaneously, but also features an edit-while-ingest functionality. Multicam Logger offers the additional benefit, during a live production, of logging which input the producer has selected on the video mixer and at what point in time. After the live recording, this allows users to create, in various editing software applications, a multicam clip and a sequence that can then be edited to correct possible mistakes or to add content.

"Production teams are under pressure to turn around content quicker than ever; our software solutions are designed to help speed up the video production process, and generally make it a lot easier to manage," said Pierre Chevalier, technical director of Softron. "Integrating Timecode Systems' Bluetooth timing SDK into MovieRecorder and Multicam Logger allows extremely accurate timecode to be captured within our solutions completely wirelessly and with ease."

PureBlend's MovieSlate app is a complete logging and reporting solution for script supervisors, production sound mixers, camera departments, and other production professionals.

"Data captured on set with MovieSlate gets used in really innovative ways," said Cliff Joyce, CEO of PureBlend Software. "Synced timecode has always been an essential component of MovieSlate's highly accurate metadata. We think our customers will love how fast and easy it is to receive frame-accurate timecode wirelessly via Bluetooth from the tiny, portable UltraSync BLUE."

UltraSync BLUE compatibility is included in the latest releases of MovieRecorder, Multicam Logger, and MovieSlate.

More information is available at www.timecodesystems.com.

# # #

About Softron

Softron has been providing Mac-based video and audio solutions for over 30 years. Softron applications are in use by video professionals around the world and have been used to broadcast everything from World Cup and Olympics to regular television programming. Softron applications offer intelligent and easy to use interfaces. The company is dedicated to providing the highest professional quality video support for the Mac. Softron applications are available online and by Apple ProVideo specialists throughout the world.

Further information is available at www.softron.tv.

About MovieSlate®

The MovieSlate app is an integrated digital slate, clapper board, shot log, and shot notepad — designed for use in the production of feature films, scripted/reality television series, documentaries, interviews, and music videos. It works on iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch devices. The app is used by professional, independent, and student filmmakers to keep track of production details, and share reports with post-production facilities.

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems designs and manufactures wireless timecode hardware and software sync solutions that make it easier to capture, log and synchronise content captured during multicamera shoots and 360-degree virtual reality filming. Regardless of whether filming is on professional camcorders and audio recorders, action cameras, DSLRs or smartphones, we have innovative products to bring a simple professional workflow across all devices. We are the 'glue' to a changing world of truly collaborative multicamera video content — for broadcast, movie, amateur filmmakers and social media channels.

More information about Timecode Systems can be found at www.timecodesystems.com.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc. and any use of such marks by Timecode Systems Limited is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

