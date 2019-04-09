InSync Technology Partners With Dalet on a Software Standards Conversion Within Dalet AmberFin

LAS VEGAS — April 8, 2019 — InSync Technology and Dalet today announced integration of FrameFormer, motion compensated frame rate conversion, into the industry-leading Dalet AmberFin media processing platform.

Dalet AmberFin is an orchestrated, scalable media processing platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC, and review functionality, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable, and interoperable way. It includes high-quality, fault-tolerant transcoding, enabling fast and effortless content delivery and repurposing. Integration of InSync's FrameFormer motion compensated standards conversion into Dalet AmberFin further enhances the toolset available for the content workflow.

Frame rate conversion is an essential requirement for any content owner wanting to monetize material domestically and internationally. A high-quality, motion compensated standards converter is the only solution for handling the multiple format and frame rates needed for content distribution.

FrameFormer from InSync Technology is a high-quality, motion compensated standards converter that offers frame rate conversion, including cadence management, for all types of content, from sub-QCIF up to 8K and beyond.

"InSync Technology is delighted to announce another new integration of FrameFormer standards conversion within an industry-leading product," said Managing Director of InSync Technology Paola Hobson. "Offering FrameFormer within Dalet AmberFin provides further choice for InSync customers."

"Standards conversion is an important part of Dalet customers' media processing chain. The collaboration with InSync and the integration of FrameFormer into Dalet AmberFin enables our customers to perform high-quality conversions with the benefits of the Dalet AmberFin workflow solution," said Steve Higgins, General Manager at Dalet AmberFin.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro), as well as integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Zenium framework and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

FrameFormer can be purchased online from www.frameformer.com.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information contact Paola Hobson (paola.hobson@insync.tv).

