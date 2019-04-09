Industry Veteran Tobias Kronenwett Joins Riedel as Head of Sales, Scandinavia

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 4, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Tobias Kronenwett as Head of Sales for Scandinavia. Reporting to Jens Miedek, Riedel's Director of Sales, Kronenwett brings almost 20 years of sales experience in the audio and broadcast sectors to his new role.

"Tobias is a powerful new addition to our team as we continue to expand our market presence throughout Norway, Sweden, and Denmark," said Martin Berger, Chief Sales Officer, Riedel Communications. "Not only does he have many years of sales and product management experience in companies such as Lawo and SonoVTS, but his deep technical knowledge in audio engineering and mixing consoles will create great synergy for our customers and their projects."

Prior to joining Riedel, Kronenwett served as Head of Business Development for SonoVTS Media, where he established a partner network and distribution channels for all of the company's products and services. Before that, he served for 10 years at Lawo International in Switzerland, most recently as the Vice President of Sales for Central and South America. While at Lawo, Kronenwett also handled sales and business development in Ireland and the U.K. as well as Spain and Portugal. Previously, in Lawo's Germany office, he was a Junior Product Manager for audio and live production. While studying journalism, media technology, and international management at WES Karlsruhe and the University of Karlsruhe, he supported major German broadcasters such as ZDF and SWR as a freelance audio and broadcast engineer.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Photo Caption: Tobias Kronenwett has joined Riedel as Head of Sales for Scandinavia.

