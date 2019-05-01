Industry Veteran John Shike Joins ASG as Key Accounts Manager

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., May 1, 2019 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced John Shike joined the company in late March as a key accounts manager. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, he will provide support to the growing list of top Silicon Valley companies that rely on ASG for video production, audio engineering, and media storage solutions.

Shike spent 18 years as a vice president with Snell Advanced Media, managing business development, marketing, and channel partners throughout North and South America. Previously, he served as the director of marketing and business development for Spruce Technologies, and was a board member for the Advanced Metadata Workflow Association during the creation of MXF and other file formats. Most recently, he was an account executive at VMI in Sunnyvale, Calif. Currently, Shike volunteers as the director of educators and educational institutions for SMPTE’s Membership Committee.

“As we continue to grow our business in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, from systems integration to managed services, we’re very pleased to have someone with John’s experience to support the complex workflows for our high-tech clients in the area,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG.

Contact Shike at 510-654-8300 or jshike@asgllc.com.

About ASG:

Based in Northern California with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, Pacific Northwest, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC of Emeryville, Calif., has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets for more than 20 years. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.