IMSTA FESTA Toronto to Welcome Grammy-Winning Producer Ken Lewis as Keynote Speaker

TORONTO — Oct. 11, 2018 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA Toronto, which will take place Oct. 13 at the Ryerson RTA School of Media. This celebration of music technology is a free event open to registered attendees from across the music-making community — professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers, as well as music students and educators.

"It's always exciting when IMSTA FESTA comes to Toronto, home to IMSTA and a rich culture of music-making," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "This year we're honored to have the great Ken Lewis sharing his knowledge in what promises to be a dynamic keynote session. To date, he has won 19 Grammy awards and has 93 gold and platinum recordings, and 66 number one hits to his credit. In addition, he has produced, written, mixed, played, and engineered for a who's who of artists including, Eminem, Kanye West, Usher, John Legend, and Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans."

Like all IMSTA FESTA events held across North America, IMSTA FESTA Toronto will feature panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities in an environment where music makers — from professional and semiprofessional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers to music students and educators — can network, interact, and learn with one another face to face.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Ableton, Accusonus, Acon Digital, Acoustica, Adam Audio, Akai Professional, Audio-Technica, Avid, Bitwig Studio, Blue Cat Audio, Blue Microphones, Celemony Software, DynaMount, Eventide, FabFilter, Focusrite, FL Studio, IK Multimedia, inMusic, iZotope, KResearch, MAGIX, Manley, McDSP, MODARTT, Mojave, Native Instruments, Novation, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Relab Development, Reveal Sound, Royer Labs, RME, Rupert Neve Designs, Ryerson University, RTA School of Media, Serato Limited, SkyTracks.io, SOCAN, Softube, sonible, Sugar Bytes, TASCAM, Townsend Labs, u-he, Universal Audio, Warm Audio, and Wave Arts.

At IMSTA FESTA, music makers will be able to meet product specialists face-to-face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA TORONTO will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2018 IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest. The regional winner, to be revealed on Oct. 13 at IMSTA FESTA Toronto, will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA Toronto will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the Ryerson RTA School of Media within the Rogers Communications Centre, located at 80 Gould St. in Toronto, Ontario.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest is available at www.imsta.org.

About IMSTA

A global nonprofit association of music software companies, IMSTA is dedicated to conducting public education about piracy in the music software space. IMSTA exposes the public to the industry and to the organization's "Buy the Software You Use" slogan through initiatives and events, including its popular IMSTA FESTA music technology events across North America.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA Toronto.

