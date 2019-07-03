IMSTA FESTA Atlanta to Feature Keynote by Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick of 'Pensado's Place'

TORONTO — July 2, 2019 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy® Award-winning mix engineer Dave Pensado and veteran manager/executive producer Herb Trawick, hosts of the weekly audio engineering-themed talk show "Pensado's Place," will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA Atlanta. The celebration of music technology will take place July 27 at the SAE Institute Atlanta.

"Building on their wealth of knowledge about both the craft and business of audio and music, Dave and Herb together bring our community an incredibly valuable — and entertaining — educational resource," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "They put tremendous thought and energy into 'Pensado's Place,' and I know we can expect a great keynote from them in Atlanta."

Pensado's mix credits include work with stars such as Kelly Clarkson, AfroJack, Beyonce, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, and Jill Scott. Trawick founded his own management firm, working with artists such as Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, and Tyrese Gibson, and has consulted with top labels including Mercury, Island, and Def Jam. On "Pensado's Place," they pair up to offer viewers an array of interviews, technique demonstrations, and other segments dedicated to audio engineering and the music business.

Along with the keynote by Pensado and Trawick, IMSTA FESTA Atlanta will feature panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities in an environment where music makers can network, interact, and learn from one another face to face.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Antares, Arturia, Avid, Celemony Software, Eventide, FabFilter, FL Studio, Focusrite, IK Multimedia, MAGIX, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Reveal Sound, Roland Cloud, Serato, Softube, sonible, Sprkle, Steinberg, u-he, xils lab, and Yamaha. Exhibitors will offer product-specific tips and techniques and also provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA Atlanta will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2019 IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest. The regional winner will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA Atlanta will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute Atlanta, located at Suite 300 at 215 Peachtree St. in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest is available at www.imsta.org.

