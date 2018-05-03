IHSE USA’s New Draco ultra Series Extenders Win NewBay Best of Show Award at 2018 NAB Show

CRANBURY, N.J. — May 3, 2018 — IHSE USA today announced that its Draco ultra Series of Cat-X and fiber-optic extenders — including the new 491 Series, 492 Series, and 494 Series — won a NewBay Best of Show Award from AV Technology magazine at the 2018 NAB Show.

NewBay’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and winners are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. The winning IHSE solutions will be featured in AV Technology, the definitive source of information for AV and IT tech managers.

IHSE’s new Draco ultra 491 Series extends HDMI video signals over long distances without loss of quality. The 491 Series can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of IHSE’s enterprise or compact matrix switches to create a more flexible distribution system for HDMI signals.

The Draco ultra 492 Series is the world’s first family of DVI extenders to support both DVI dual-link and DVI dual-head in the same plug-in extender module, enabling easy connectivity via point-to-point connections or through KVM matrix switching. The ultra 492 Series supports either dual-link DVI up to 2560 x 2048 at 60 hertz or two single-link DVI sources up to 1920 x 1200 at 60 hertz.

IHSE’s Draco ultra 494 Series enables long-distance transmission of DVI-I, DVI-D, USB-HID, USB 1.0/2.0, analog or digital audio, and RS-232 or RS-422 control signals over Cat-X or fiber-optic cabling with virtually lossless image quality. The 494 Series extenders can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of the enterprise or compact matrix switches to support a more flexible KVM or video distribution system.

Engineered for reliability and exceptional ultra-high-resolution image performance, the 491 Series, 492 Series, and 494 Series use the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici) codec developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready). The Draco ultra Series is compatible with both IHSE’s Draco tera enterprise and Draco tera compact series of KVM matrix switch products.

“Winning NewBay’s Best of Show is a big honor because it puts a spotlight on the very best products that were on display at the NAB Show. It’s also indicative of IHSE’s commitment to pioneering creative and highly innovative solutions for the broadcast markets,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “Our new family of Draco ultra extenders includes a comprehensive list of video and audio options designed to offer the best in quality performance while reducing overall capital expenses for companies needing to maintain legacy computer systems alongside next-generation digital systems.”

More information about IHSE USA’s KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

# # #

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/180503IHSE.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-ultra_dvi.jpeg

Photo Caption: Draco ultra 494 Series Extenders for Long-Distance Transmission of DVI and VGA Sources

Follow IHSE:

https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

https://www.facebook.com/pages/IHSE-USA-LLC/451555998278049?ref=stream

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw

http://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc