IHSE USA Launches Draco ultra HDMI Extenders for Long-Distance HDMI and KVM Over a Single Connection

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 2, 2018 — IHSE USA today launched the Draco ultra 491 Series of HDMI extenders to extend video signals over long distances without loss of quality. The 491 Series can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of IHSE’s enterprise or compact matrix switches to create a more flexible distribution system for HDMI signals.



The 491 Series supports HDMI formats plus USB-HID on the base card. With the added upgrade card, it can support analog or digital audio, as well as RS-232 and RS-422 control signals over Cat-X or fiber-optic cabling. The units can extend HDMI video signals with perfect quality up to 10 kilometers over fiber or up to 140 meters over Cat-X cables. With an HDMI-to-DVI adapter, the units also support DVI-D for even greater flexibility. Digital audio options include AES/EBU and S/PDIF up to 96 kilohertz.

The Draco ultra extenders are engineered for reliability and exceptional high-resolution image performance. Like other similar IHSE extenders, the Draco ultra 491 Series constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici®) codec, developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready). This optimized compression technology delivers perfect transmission of computer video images up to 1920 x 1200 resolution, including 1080p/60 and 2K.

Available in four frame sizes, the ultra 491 Series offers one of the most flexible packaging options on the market. The same card sets are available in a four-slot, six-slot, or 21-slot frame from a basic two-slot chassis.

“With this new addition to our Draco ultra extender lineup, studio production operators and remote production engineers who rely on HDMI interfaces now have a powerful extender for their Draco ultra KVM systems,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “They can expect perfectly clear high-resolution video transmission and excellent, fine-tuned sound without delay from a highly flexible extender system.”

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

