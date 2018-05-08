IHSE USA Enables Seamless Integration of Virtual Servers Into Physical KVM Matrix Systems

New Remote IP CPU Revolutionizes Both KVM and Virtual Server Space by Combining Two Systems Into One

CRANBURY, N.J. — May 8, 2018 — IHSE USA today announced an expansion of its successful Draco vario series with the new Draco vario Remote IP CPU extender module. The device enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution results in a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

This new device is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Virtualization makes KVM infrastructures simpler and more efficient, allowing applications to deploy faster while reducing costs as compared with alternative methods. IP CPU is suited to safety-critical applications requiring extremely fast access to information.

With the new IP CPU extender module, users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via remote desktop protocol (RDP) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Users can now access multiple sessions at once because a single Draco vario Remote IP CPU extender module allows multiple sessions to run in parallel. Sessions can be displayed and operated either individually in full-screen or in multiview configuration, such as in 2 x 2 or larger videowalls.

In addition to allowing RDP access of remote and virtual machines, the Remote IP CPU lets users operate secure shell sessions (SSH) from the workstation to enable device management and network control. The module also supports computer remote access via VNC protocol.

The Remote IP CPU is built on a compact Draco vario design and includes full thin client functionality, eliminating the need for a separate thin client for RDP access. Using the IP CPU solution creates a more cost-effective and space-saving solution by eliminating the need for additional physical servers that are more complex and take up a lot more space.

The structure of the IHSE system management software provides unified control management for configuring the virtual network, integrated IP CPU thin client configuration, physical KVM extender configuration, and all the specific configuration needs of the KVM matrix system. The result is a simplified KVM digital control system that manages the entire virtual and physical connections in one environment.

“The use of virtualization is growing more important in the world of KVM technology, and people are beginning to see how it can work more efficiently to save money and lower overall digital display management cost. They no longer need to access those critical components through two separate systems. Instead, they can now access and control both through one homogeneous solution,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “Not only does the new Remote IP CPU deliver the same level of flexibility and performance people expect from IHSE KVM matrix switch systems, but it also allows applications to deploy faster while efficiently utilizing the processing performance that comes from integrating virtual servers.”

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

