IHSE Products at the Broadcast India 2018 Show

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via remote desktop protocol (RDP) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

IHSE Draco vario 481 Series — Extends HDMI + VM Signals Long-Distance Over a Single Fiber or Cat-X Connection

The IHSE Draco vario 481 Series extenders support HDMI video plus USB keyboard and mouse devices, analog or digital audio, and RS-232 control signals over Cat-X or fiber optic cabling. The units can extend HDMI video signals with perfect quality up to 10 kilometers over fiber or up to 140 meters over Cat-X cables. The 481 Series can be used for simple point-to-point applications or in combination with any of the enterprise or compact matrix switches from IHSE to support a more flexible distribution system for HDMI signals. To provide greater flexibility, DVI-D is supported with an optional HDMI-to-DVI adapter. Audio options include AES/EBU and S/PDIF up to 96kHz. Engineered for reliability and exceptional high-resolution image performance, the Draco vario line uses IHSE USA’s optimized compression technology to deliver perfect transmission of computer video images up to 1920x1200 resolution, including 1080p/60 and 2K. Available in four frame sizes, the vario series offers one of the most flexible packaging options on the market. Starting from a basic two-slot chassis, the same card sets can be offered in a 4-slot, 6-slot, and 21-slot frame.

480 XV Series — Fiber Optic Matrix Switch Frames Supporting Small to Mid-Sized KVM Requirements

The compact 480 XV Matrix Switch Series, specifically designed for smaller to mid-sized KVM requirements, now comes with 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, and 80 fiber ports, complementing IHSE’S current Cat-X solutions in the same port sizes. These cost-effective switch units can be used with IHSE’s full line of extender modules, yielding one of the world’s widest selections of KVM solutions for DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, Dual-Link DVI, VGA, USB-HID, USB 2.0, audio, and serial RS-232. To simplify ordering and configuration, IHSE is offering packaged KVM systems in 8x16, 16x8, 16x32, and 32x48 sizes, and these packages come with a complete set of extenders and a matrix switch supporting single-link HDMI, DisplayPort, and up to Dual-Head 4K.

Draco ultra — 495 Series

Built on IHSE’s proven Draco ultra series extender platform and utilizing the company’s Lici technology, the new Draco 495 series extenders for HDMI 2.0 provides full-4K video distribution for UHD 2160p, 30-bit 4:4:4 signals. The Draco ultra 495 extends 4K (4096x2160 or 3840x2160) video and USB for a keyboard and mouse from the host system up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber. Additionally, they can be integrated as part of the Draco ultra series KVM switch fabric to share connections between HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort devices. The 495’s visually lossless technology delivers exceptional graphics and video playback performance with the computer centrally located in a machine room via a single-duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. These extenders also support audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Also available are optional add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS232. For direct video access in the server room, the CPU (TX) includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, there is a local input on the CON unit (RX) to connect a locally connected source (switchable). For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization, and military command-and-control environments, the units can be installed in chassis assemblies for redundant power and redundant path distribution.

