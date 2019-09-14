Matrox Now Shipping the World’s Only Four-Channel 4Kp60 XAVC Codec Card

MONTREAL, Quebec — September 13, 2019 —Matrox® Video today announces that the Matrox M264 S4 H.264 hardware codec card is now shipping. Having recently completed the official XAVC verification program by Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. ("Sony"), the Matrox M264 S4 codec card supports up to an unprecedented four 4K channels of XAVC Intra, XAVC Long, or AVC-ULTRA encoding/decoding from a single-slot card. Combined with onboard de-interlacing and scaling functionality, the Matrox M264 S4 card provides a simple, cost-effective means of managing computationally demanding, high-density 4:2:2 10-bit and 4:2:0 8-bit workflows. Broadcast OEMs can now deliver exceptional encode/decode performance using standard, PC-based solutions to enable multi-channel platforms such as 4K instant replay systems, channel-in-a-box systems, video and ingest servers, broadcast graphics systems, multiviewers, high-density transcoding systems, and more.

The Matrox M264 family of codec cards can be seen in action at IBC 2019, stand 7.B15.

Industry-leading encoding and decoding density

Designed specifically for high-density and pristine-quality, H.264-based encoding/decoding (Baseline Profile to High 10 Intra Profile up to Level 5.2), the Matrox M264 S4 card provides XAVC-validated and AVC-ULTRA-compliant presets. The Matrox M264 S4 card can encode/decode up to four 4Kp50/60 streams of XAVC 4K Intra Class 300/480, XAVC 4K Long 4:2:2, or AVC-ULTRA in real-time with zero CPU usage—while the “highest-end” multi-socket PCs struggle to achieve just one real-time encode. The M264 S4 card can also encode/decode up to four streams of 4Kp60 at 4:2:2 10-bit, 40 streams of HD Long GOP at 4:2:2 10-bit, or 64 streams of HD at 4:2:0 8-bit, with ultra-low power consumption, in the smallest footprint.

Rapid development

The Matrox M264 S4 card is supported by the field-proven Matrox DSX SDK, which boasts an extensive set of powerful media processing modules—including file input/output (I/O), software codecs, and CPU effects—for rapid application and system development. The M264 S4 codec card also provides plug-ins for H.264 transcode acceleration into the FFMPEG framework.

“The Matrox M264 codec card family has long been the de-facto, multi-channel 4K XAVC solution for PC-based platforms, so it comes as no surprise that OEMs are excited about the availability of the industry’s only four-channel 4Kp60 XAVC codec card,” says Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “The M264 S4 card provides OEM solutions with an exceptional UHD and HDR encode/decode density, quality, and performance boost, making PC-based 4K workflows easy.”

Availability

The Matrox M264 S4 codec card is now available. To learn more about this new card, contact Matrox.

###

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD, and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

Matrox Media Contact:

Email: pr@matrox.com

Tel: +1 (514) 822-6000

Website: www.matrox.com