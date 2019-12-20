HoverCam Earns Second Award of Excellence From Tech & Learning

SAN DIEGO — Dec. 19, 2019 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, announced that its Pilot X received Tech & Learning magazine's Award of Excellence for "Best Use of a Product in the Classroom" category. HoverCam also earned an Award of Excellence in the district category for its Pilot 3 digital teaching station last year. The Pilot X was also honored with Tech & Learning's Best of Show awards at the Texas Computer Education Association and the ISTE conferences earlier this year.

"Educators today carry a heavy burden: they're expected to prepare students for jobs that don't exist yet," said Bayley Pierson, marketing, HoverCam. "However, the most important skills that students will need to know and that will never go away are critical thinking and problem solving. The Pilot X and our other Pilot teaching stations empower educators with the best audio, video, and control technology without the cost, infrastructure, and training barriers that come with piecing together separate devices. This award is another nod from the educational community that we're leading the way on improving how educators teach and students learn in the new era."

The Pilot X is the latest addition to the extensive, award-winning Pilot family. It is a tablet-based, battery-operated wireless digital teaching station that's designed for ultra-mobility. With the new Windows 10 PC-based solution, teachers aren't tied to stationary desks or lecterns, giving them greater freedom in the classroom with all the tools they need to engage students right at their fingertips, such as a 13-megapixel document camera. The Pilot X boasts a built-in wireless transceiver that instantly beams the podium's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in HD resolution, disseminating engaging content around the room in HD resolutions. The tablet can be charged while docked in the station, and, at the end of day, users simply remove the tablet and store it in the Pilot X's base for security.

More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available at www.hovercam.com.

