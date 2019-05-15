Hitachi Kokusai Wins Best of Show Award from TV Technology for SK-HD1800 Studio and Mobile Production Camera at NAB 2019



Woodbury, NY,May 15, 2019 — The new SK-HD1800 HDTV studio and field production camera from Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd. (Hitachi Kokusai) was honored at the 2019 NAB Show with a Best of Show Award from Future plc publication TV Technology. The feature-packed SK-HD1800 combines the advanced CMOS imaging technology first implemented in Hitachi Kokusai’s popular Z-HD5500 camera – itself a previous Best of Show Award winner – with a motorized, remote filter wheel to deliver impeccable image quality for mobile and event-based productions even in venues with challenging LED lighting and displays.

Future’s TV Technology Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets. TV Technology is read in print and online by thousands of industry professionals in the United States and around the world.

“We are thrilled that TV Technology has selected the SK-HD1800 as a Best of Show Award winner,” said John J. Humphrey, Vice President of Business Development, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. “Our goal with the SK-HD1800 was to incorporate all of the features that customers are looking for in a broadcast-class HDTV camera today, and combine them with future-friendly flexibility at an easily-accessible price point. Recognition with this award is sign that we’ve succeeded in meeting these objectives and delivering what today’s broadcasters and production professionals need.”

The SK-HD1800’s global shutter, progressive-scan, CMOS imagers adapt easily to a wide range of LED lighting conditions, enabling flawless, high-performance video capture in TV studios, churches, sporting arenas, concert venues and other facilities where LED lights or large LED displays are used. The advanced 1080p sensors combine with Hitachi Kokusai’s renowned digital signal processing to deliver pristine visual quality with superior sensitivity, excellent color fidelity and a remarkable 62dB signal-to-noise ratio. The SK-HD1800 supports High Dynamic Range specifications including HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) and HPQ, which is compatible with the HDR10 open standard for consumer TVs.

Pairing the HDR-capable SK-HD1800 with a CCU from Hitachi Kokusai’s CU-HD1300 series forms an exceptionally flexible camera system supporting a wide range of production infrastructures and industry trends, from 4K output over 12G-SDI to IP-based workflows using the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards.

“The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content. “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a company that manufactures broadcasting systems, security and surveillance systems, wireless communications and information systems. Fiscal 2017(ended March 31, 2018) sales totaled 171,791 million Yen. For more information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-kokusai.co.jp/global/en/index.html.