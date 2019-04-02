Amarin TV Upgrades LiveU Fleet for Thai Election

Leading Thai broadcaster Amarin TV reinforced its live coverage capabilities ahead of last month’s general election with LiveU’s top-grade LU600 and compact LU300 HEVC live video transmission solutions. Multiple units were deployed around the country to follow the campaign trail and cover all aspects of election day itself. The deal was overseen by LiveU’s local partner in Thailand, Smart Broadcast Solution.

Amarin TV has been using LiveU for two years, covering major news stories, such as last year’s Thai boys cave rescue in the Chiang Rai Province and ferry disaster off Phuket. Enhancing its fleet with LiveU’s hardware-based HEVC technology takes the broadcaster’s live coverage to the next level, ensuring the highest video performance while using available bandwidth in the most efficient way.

Cheewapat Nathalang, CTO, Amarin TV, said, "LiveU has transformed the way we cover news, enabling us to be far more flexible and mobile. During the boys’ rescue effort in the North, for example, we could get to places around the cave which would have been impossible with a satellite truck. Upgrading to LiveU’s HEVC technology was an obvious choice, as we ramp up our newsgathering capabilities, backed up by the excellent local support and service provided by Smart Broadcast.”

Yaal Eshel, VP Sales, LiveU, said, “Thailand is a key market in Asia for us and we’re delighted that a leading TV station Amarin TV selected LiveU’s HEVC units for its election coverage and ongoing newsgathering expansion. With proven success worldwide, we’re confident that our HEVC solutions offer the best cellular transmission options in the market.”

LiveU has been supporting international election coverage since it was founded, providing a cost-effective flexible solution that allows broadcasters to capture political events from multiple fixed locations and on-the-move. Over the years, LiveU has provided 24/7 live coverage of local and national elections in numerous countries, including: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, Singapore, Spain, The Netherlands, UK and the USA.