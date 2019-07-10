LIVEU IBC 2019 PREVIEW

LiveU’s location – Stand 3.B62

LiveU will present its portfolio of 5G-enabled solutions for live newsgathering and dynamic sports coverage for every type of event. Looking towards the 2020 games in Tokyo, LiveU is already gearing up to support hundreds of customers with its award-winning HEVC technology.

IBC highlights include:

· LiveU’s flagship LU600 4K HEVC portable transmission solution offers flawless video with extreme bandwidth efficiency. The LU600’s latest HEVC 4K-SDI edition facilitates professional 4Kp50/60 streaming for top-quality production, supporting VR and 360 applications.

· Our compact, robust LU300 HEVC unit for live streaming. At an attractive price-point, the LU300 HEVC solution is tailored to customers requiring a smaller field unit for high-quality video-on-the-go. Highly flexible, the LU300 can also serve as a standalone video encoder or be used as a LiveU DataBridge mobile hotspot for general connectivity in the field.

· The professional 1U 4K HEVC rackmount, LU610 4K HEVC for vehicles and fixed locations. This powerful encoder, based on LiveU’s LU600 4K HEVC technology, offers the perfect hybrid solution for SNG trucks, point-to-point and point-to-multipoint distribution.

We’ll be showcasing our latest Remote At-Home Production applications for sports and live event producers, including:

· Tally Light – bringing the ease of the live studio experience to the field, this important new tool enables field reporters to know instantly when they’re live on air via a red-light indicator connected to a LiveU unit.

· LiveU Graphics – an easy-to-use professional cloud production tool for adding dynamic graphics to live streams. Users can simply select from ready-to-use graphic templates or create their own design and stream directly to any social media or CDN.

· AV sync and support for up to 8 audio channels

· LiveU Control – enabling simple remote control of LiveU units via smartphones

With precision measurement of end-to-end delay, LiveU’s Remote At-Home Production allows more events to be covered with simplified logistics and reduced costs. Multi-camera live events can be produced from a centralized studio control room instead of costly on-site production and satellite trucks.

Driving meaningful content, LiveU AI offers a story-centric AI service for global newsgathering. The complete service, powered by newsbridge, offers a comprehensive set of contribution and AI-based video indexing tools for enriching, searching and accessing live or file-based content. Operating within the LiveU Central cloud management platform, LiveU AI will enable editors to search and find their required footage faster than ever, easing their daily workload and making real-time production much more efficient.

We’ll also be demonstrating our new LiveU Central feature, Single Sign On (SSO) for secure user management, integrated with the customer’s active directory or Identity as a Service (IDaaS).

LiveU Matrix is LiveU’s next-generation IP video distribution platform, recently selected by CBS Newspath. Matrix provides a highly efficient content curation service, empowering newsroom managers to quickly and easily give hundreds of affiliates unparalleled access to live feeds from LiveU units in the field and other sources without any interruption, additional resources, or expensive fees. Matrix is also ideal for sports producers looking to live stream events easily and cost-effectively to multiple destinations and TV stations.