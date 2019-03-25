HAWK-WOODS LAUNCHES FIRST PORTABLE POWER SOLUTION FOR 48-VOLT CINEMA LIGHTING

Kent, United Kingdom (March 25, 2019) – Hawk-woods, developer of power solutions for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is pleased to announce the new 48V-RP power station, a unique power solution which allows users to power ARRI Skypanels and other 48 volt (V) LED lighting when mains power is not available. Hawk-woods new 48V-RP is one of the first power solutions which enables users to run high voltage LEDs at 100% light output via a DC input.

“The new 48V-RP power station is an incredible breakthrough that provides ultimate flexibility to content creators. This is one of the first portable power solution that can run high voltage LEDs at 100%. Standard manufacturers 22-36V DC inputs simply cannot do what the new 48V-RP can,” explains Jason Stewart from Hawk-woods.

The 4-way 48V-RP power station uses Hawk-woods Reel Power batteries, 26V batteries designed to power high power draw cameras and regularly used by ARRI Rentals for modern ARRI film cameras.

Why 26V batteries? The choice to use 26V Reel Power batteries over 14.4V batteries was made to increase reliability and prolong the batteries life cycle. 14.4V batteries use a higher current than a 26V battery at twice the voltage (half the current a 14.4V produces). This means that electronics run cooler at 48V, and batteries are under less stress, therefore, prolonging the life cycle of the batteries cells.

While the Reel Power batteries range in capacity from 100wh – 350wh, Hawk-woods recommends the new 48V-RP be used with the RP-200H, RP-250N or the largest RP-350N to provide a maximum of 1400wh to the LED! For example, using the new 48V-RP combined with four Hawk-woods RP-350N’s, a user could power the ARRI SKYPANEL S120-C at 100% light output (430wh) for up to 3 Hours 15 minutes of continuous runtime. Runtime would increase should the user run the light at 50% output.

The 48V-RP is exceptionally versatile and can also power 24v lighting.

Examples of runtime using 100% LED light output powering ARRI SKYPANEL S120-C (430Wh):

4x RP-200H (800WH) = 1 Hour 50 Mins

4x RP-250N (1000WH) = 2 Hour 20 Mins

4x RP-350N (1400WH) = 3 Hour 15 Mins

48V-RP Specifications:

Input = Requires 4x Reel Power Batteries

DC Output 1 = 48V regulated

DC Output 2 = 22v-29v Nominal

For more information on the 48V-RP and Hawk-woods new products, please visit Hawk-Woods at the Manios Digital booth at NAB 2019 (Booth C9020, Central Hall).

