Globecast CABSAT Show Preview

GlobecastLive: any event to any screen

Globecast has combined its live content acquisition expertise with its Digital Media Hub cross-platform suite of content publishing services for sport and live events, creating a turnkey live content solution from any event to any screen. GlobecastLive works for both the broadcast and B2B communication markets, creating live content TV suitable for: intranets, extranets, social media, short- and long-form VOD, linear broadcast and OTT services. Content can be stored and made available for later use via Globecast’s Content Marketplace.



Globecast Live handles any video format. Two-way communication with those in the field – live video and intercom – is also available, as well as file transfer.

Globecast offers a range of cost-effective solutions that can be quickly and easily deployed. These include cellular bonding, a hybrid offering combining cellular bonding with Ka-band satellite connectivity in Globecast’s M’lCar (small vehicle) and a complete range of fiber and/or satellite connectivity solutions that can be tailored to any event.

Platform and content protection with Business Continuity

Globecast’s Business Continuity services are comprised of disaster recovery, cyber threat protection and content protection. Globecast provides a range of disaster recovery solutions for channel playout and TV headends, from a simple loop of “evergreen” content, to a full mirror of the primary master control operation, keeping customer businesses running through all eventualities. Globecast creates bespoke packages for each customer, with either dedicated or shared solutions, on-premise or in the cloud.

With the increasing threat from both exposing content to the internet and alsowider cyber-attacks, it’s critical today for broadcasters to both ensure hardware and site redundancy, plus content security. Cyber defense is integrated by design within the company’s Business Continuity service, with Globecast working with its sister company Orange Cyber Defense to provide solutions to help protect priority IT platforms (OTT, VOD and playout).

Globecast also provides content protection solutions: fingerprinting to identify and trace content; watermarking to identify the user and/or device; and encryption to protect content during transport. It can use the proven expertise of sister companyViaccess-Orca or Globecast can work with other content protection solutions if preferred.

Telco TV and Content Services

Globecast is also highlighting the latest advances in its telco services at CABSAT 2018. To help channels gain coverage with the world’s leading pay-TV and telco platforms, Globecast aggregates and distributes international TV channels and multicultural TV offers to platforms worldwide.

More than 150 TV channels are currently acquired, processed and delivered for broadcast, forming an important part of the line-up of pay-TV platforms worldwide, including tier one telco and cable operators. Globecast will highlight how it helps platforms to enhance the value of their line-up by increasing audience and revenue through services such as: