Gearhouse Broadcast USA appoints production and operations specialist Jerry Cole

Gearhouse Broadcast USA, a supplier of technical facilities, crew and services used to capture the world’s most watched content, has appointed Jerry Cole as Technical Production and Operations Executive. The broadcast TV, live streaming media and soundstage studio facilities specialist has been brought in to ensure the overall delivery of Gearhouse solutions and services to its growing customer base of media and entertainment organizations in North America.

Most recently Jerry has been a freelance Technical Producer for a diverse range of clients including AXS-TV, ESL Gaming, KTLA Channel 5, Hollywood Riviera Studios and Vista Studios. Prior to that, he spent five years as VP of Technical Production Sales and Marketing at Hollywood Center Studios and has also held senior roles at 3555 Hayden Studios, AOL, GlobeCast and Warner Bros during his successful career.

Michael Harabin, Gearhouse Broadcast USA’s President, said: “Jerry is a key appointment for us going forward as having a robust, flexible and effective operations team in place to deliver our meticulous level of service is central to our expansion plans. He is extremely knowledgeable, a proven problem solver and well known and respected within the LA production community. He’s also someone I’ve enjoyed working with before.”

Discussing his new role, Jerry said: “Gearhouse Broadcast USA is fast establishing itself as a major player in North America, particularly here on the West Coast. The extensive range of services it offers, combined with level of in-house expertise and adoption of new technologies played a big part in my decision to join, and I’m really looking forward to working with the team and getting started on some exciting projects.”

Following extensive investment secured by its parent company Gravity Media Group from TowerBrook Capital Partners, Gearhouse Broadcast USA has introduced three new mobile production units into the North American market; Columbus, its LA-based 4K mobile unit, and two multi-purpose mobile production units; Skyeand Iona that serve the East Coast.