GB Labs to showcase Mosaic asset organization software and CORE.4 OS at BroadcastAsia 2019

Magna (Booth 4M2-01) and Techtel (Booth 4K3-05), BroadcastAsia Singapore, 18-20 June 2019: Intelligent storage solutions leader GB Labs will feature the all-new Mosaic automatic asset organizer, and the brand-new CORE.4 OS software, at BroadcastAsia.



Mosaic, CORE.4, and its sibling, CORE.4 Lite will be featured as part of wide-ranging exhibits by GB Labs’ regional partners Magna (Booth 4M2-01) and Techtel (Booth 4K3-05).



Mosaic is an all-new, highly intuitive, asset organization system that combines GB Labs’ already intelligent storage with additional AI that together provide a vastly enriched way to search for and retrieve media. By automatically scanning and intelligently tagging all metadata, Mosaic makes it easier – and much faster - for users to find exactly what they are looking for.



GB Labs Chief Business Officer (Asia) & Co-Founder, Ben Pearce said, “There is no ‘automatic’ in MAM, which is why we call Mosaic an asset organizer. Mosaic goes one better than traditional MAM with its automated metadata tagging and integrated AI, which substantially reduces the amount of time that can often be wasted searching through terabytes of data. Those AI capabilities also eliminate the need to assign someone to the tedious, laborious, and time-consuming task of manually entering metadata.”



Also featuring at BroadcastAsia for the first time in the region, will be GB Labs’ latest operating systems, CORE.4 and streamlined CORE.4 Lite. Both are high-performance, custom storage operating systems specifically designed to serve media files with GB Labs’ additional intelligence layer for unrivalled stability and quality of service, no matter how many users are on the system.



Both new operating systems benefit from the inclusion of Analytics Center, an easy-to-read dashboard that continuously analyzes and displays an accurate, easy-to-understand overview of network parameters, including real-time speed and data consumption.



Pearce added, “The main cause of slow read/write speeds are misconfigured internal networks. Those issues can be difficult to locate and resolve with manual monitoring and intervention. Analytics Center automatically identifies potential problems and where to find and fix them. Moreover, it anticipates and identifies problems that may occur.”



As a further bonus, both CORE.4 and CORE.4 Lite include Mosaic software as standard.



“All of our product offerings are designed from the start to put users in control, and I look forward to demonstrating that at BroadcastAsia,” concluded Pearce.



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



