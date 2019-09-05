GB Labs confirms NDI® integration

Aldermaston UK, 5 September 2019 - GB Labs, innovators of powerful and intelligent storage solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has confirmed its formal adoption of NDI®, a brand of the Vizrt Group and the open-standard for IP-based production workflows for GB Labs’ range of high-speed, media-specific storage.



NDI-enabled CORE.4 OS is recognisable as a source by other NDI devices and systems that are connected to a standard Ethernet local area network. This vastly increases the number of video sources available for live production and, hence, the creative options.



With NDI, GB Labs integrates seamlessly with NewTek’s TriCaster® and VMC multi-camera video production systems. This enables production directors to draw from multiple sources at speeds of up to 18,000MB/sec, which is believed to make GB Labs the fastest NAS on the market. Coupled with a feature-rich tool set built into its CORE.4 operating system, GB Labs is ideally configured to be the centrepiece of any contemporary IP workflow.



The NDI standard is bi-directional and backwards compatible with a large number of devices from manufacturers who already utilise NDI’s open protocol, which enables IP connectivity between devices.



“NDI answered the call of the broadcast industry, which had been shouting out for a consistent IP workflow standard,” said Duncan Beattie, Chief Product Officer of GB Labs. “We are delighted to be a part of the NDI ecosystem and look forward to ongoing work with NDI to further expand the benefits and potentials of innovative IP workflow solutions.”



“IP-based workflows are continuing to revolutionise video production,” said Michael Kornet, Vice President of NDI, a Vizrt Group brand. “GB Labs is highly respected within the industry, and with best-of-breed products like CORE.4 OS embracing NDI, their respective status as the most widely adopted IP standard, and the fastest NAS, on the market will continue to grow.”



NDI is available as a royalty free software developer kit (SDK) for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organisation, or in production tools and systems they manufacture.



CORE.4 OS and other innovative storage solutions from GB Labs will feature in Hall 7 on Stand 7.B26 at IBC 2019, 13-17 September, in Amsterdam. The latest NDI developments will be featured on Stand 7.C12, also in Hall 7.



