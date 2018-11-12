FOR-A/InSync Technology Joint Venture to Introduce 8K Products at Inter BEE 2018

Tokyo, Japan, November 8, 2018 – Two new products, an 8K-supporting upconverter and 8K-supporting frame synchronizer will make their worldwide introduction at Inter BEE 2018. Developed by InSync Technology Products Ltd. – an advanced research joint venture between InSync Technology, experts in software motion compensated standards conversion, and FOR-A, leading worldwide developers of video technology – the upconverter and frame synchronizer are both available globally from FOR-A.

Taking place November 14-16 in Makuhari, Japan, Inter BEE is the largest tradeshow of media and entertainment in the country. FOR-A will exhibit at the show in Hall 3, Booth #3509.

InSync Technology Products Ltd was formed in August of 2017 to aid collaboration between UK and Japan in the design and development of 8K UHDTV signal processing equipment to support current and future international program distribution.

The new InSync IF8K-UCN is a frame synchronizer that supports up conversion of HD/4K UHD to 8K DG (Dual Green). It inputs HD-SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI (3G-SDI x 4) and outputs octa-link 3G-SDI (3G-SDI x 8) signals. Two-way distribution of 8K DG is standard and BB or Tri-level sync reference input is also supported. Standard redundant power supply provides stability and long-term usage. Supporting frame rates are 59.94i or 60i for HD and 59.94p and 60p for 4H UHD. There is no frame rate conversion. ITU-R BT.709 or ITU-R BT.2020 color gamut can be selected for the input. Its’ output supports ITU-R BT.2020.

The new InSync IF8K-FSCC is an 8K synchronizer and color corrector. It synchronizes full 8K video with both 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI signals. Asynchronous input of quad-link 12G-SDI (12G-SDI x 4) or 16 link 3G-SDI (3G-SDI x 16) for 8K can be synchronized by the external reference input and output with quad-link 12G-SDI. It does not provide frame rate conversion.

Features include:

- Video signal processing of the luminance level, chroma level, chroma phase, and black level

- Color corrector to set white balance, black balance, and color gamut.

- Horizontal/vertical phase adjustment by the external reference input

- Additional audio delay for upstream or downstream equipment for each audio channel

The IF8K-FSCC has a MADI audio input/output interface. Multiplexer and demultiplexer of audio are supported. Up to 32-channels of audio can be selected from 32-channel MADI inputs and maximum 32-channel audio signals that are multiplexed onto SDI inputs and can be output from SDI (multiplexed) and MADI.

In August, InSync Technology Ltd was named as one of the UK’s top ‘Small Biz 100’ by Small Business Saturday. InSync has been selected as a trail-blazer in the official count-down to Small Business Saturday, which takes place across the UK on December 1, 2018.

* Display monitor needs to support setting by the SMPTE Payload ID Colorimetry Bit.