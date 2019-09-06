Exclusive RTS Thames Valley Winter Ball and Awards

Thames Valley, UK, 6 September 2019 - The Royal Television Society Thames Valley Centre is to hold its Winter Ball and Awards on Friday 29 November, hosted at the prestigious Wokefield Estate, Mortimer, Reading.



This is an incredible opportunity to meet with leading media entrepreneurs and game-changers who are driving broadcasting to new levels of success, as well as being a fantastic occasion to help reward those who are making momentous advances to our thriving industry.



Table and individual ticket bookings now open.



Awards nomination deadline – 11 October.



“Our exclusive Winter Ball and Awards evening is a unique opportunity to meet with fellow leading media influencers, identify and reward those who are making outstanding contributions to our industry, and discuss the latest industry buzz in the friendly and relaxed ambience of the distinguished Wokefield Estate”, said Tony Orme, Chairman, RTS Thames Valley Centre.



Award categories are;

Technology Support

Media Hero

Craft Production

Community Improvement

Young Technologist



Ticket bookings can be made at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rts-tvc-winter-ball-awards-2019-tickets-67888519389



Award nominations can be submitted via https://awardsentry.rts.org.uk/entrant/



With a limited number of tables available and over two hundred guests expected to attend, availability is limited so please book your tickets today.



###





About Royal Television Society (Thames Valley Centre)

RTS(TVC) is the regional centre for the Thames Valley areas of the Royal Television Society.

Co-ordinated by a group of dedicated volunteers, the RTS(TVC) organises talks and events, including the prestigious Winter Ball, to progress understanding and encourage collaboration in the media industry.



Our mission statement is – “Thames Valley Centre aims to provide; Knowledge sharing for those pursuing and advancing careers in media and entertainment technologies. Bridging the disparity of understanding between technical subjects and real-world application through discussion forums, networking and industry expert talks. And the Thames Valley Centre is committed to simplifying technology and improving accessibility for all.”



RTS Contacts:

Kara Myhill

Marketing & Events Manager & Centre Coordinator (TVC)

Tel +44 (0) 7899 977222

RTSThamesValley@rts.org.uk

Tony Orme

Chairman, RTS (TVC)

Tel +44 (0) 7845 011 435

Tony.Orme@OrmeSolutions.com