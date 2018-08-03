EVS brings the heart of the live production ecosystem to IBC2018

At IBC2018, EVS – the leading producer of live production technology – will be showcasing new tools and solutions that sit at the heart of live production. Visitors to stand number 8.B90 will see how EVS’ Connected Live technology and Creative Live solutions come together to deliver the most engaging viewing experiences, allowing content producers to generate a return on the emotion of audiences.

NEW VIA TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Introduced at the NAB Show, VIA is a new technology platform built with a microservice-based architecture and founded on three pillars: VIA Flow, VIA Mind and VIA Opengate. VIA Flow uses modular services to simplify media management and create customized workflows, VIA Mind uses the power of artificial intelligence to create smarter workflows and VIA Opengate uses an open API for easy integration with third-party systems for every business service.

Throughout IBC, visitors to the EVS stand will be able to see several presentations of how VIA forms the foundation of EVS’ latest products, including X-ONE, Xeebra, DYVI and the new version of IPDirector. The stand will also feature a demo of VIA Flow Monitoring – a service which extends the capabilities of our C-Next contribution solution used for multisite production workflows. The service provides a transparent view and instant status of tasks and workflows, used to perform and monitor file exchanges between production sites.

CONNECTED LIVE TECHNOLOGY: DEPLOYING IP EFFICIENCY FOR LIVE PRODUCTION

Demonstrations of EVS’ Connected Live technology will include SCORE MASTER, EVS’ SDN-based live IP routing and orchestration system, which allows easier management, monitoring and configuration of smart end points within live IP production workflows. Being introduced at IBC2018, PM-Z is EVS’ new hypervisor processing module, a turnkey solution designed for deployment inside mobile OB production units. The solution lets facilities providers virtualize multiple aspects of their production infrastructure, thereby optimizing rack space and expanding live productions needs as needed. Stand 8.B90 will also give visitors the chance to experience the next generation of live production servers. XT-VIA is designed for live sports production while XS-VIA is built for the needs of modern broadcast center and studio operations. Both the XT-VIA and the XS-VIA offer the most significant updates to EVS’ range of servers yet with six configurable channels of UHD-4K or 12+ channels of Full HD 1080p, as well as full support for live HDR operations. The new EVS servers also offer native-IP connectivity for live IP operations – using SMPTE 2110 – alongside 12G SDI flexibility.

CREATIVE LIVE SOLUTIONS: REMOVING BARRIERS TO LIVE STORYTELLING

When it comes to Creative Live solutions, visitors will be able to discover the latest evolution of IPDirector. EVS’ live PAM system features new fully IP-based workflow capabilities, format-agnostic content management for 1080i, 1080p HDR or UHD-HDR, advanced data feed support and a new social media publishing add-on. The latest version of IPDirector also integrates our C-Next contribution solution and remote browsing and highlights editing tools IPWeb and Xplore, offering greater access to media and increased collaboration between multiple production sites.

The unified production system, X-ONE gives a single operator all the strength of EVS’ live production experience through a simple touch UI. Perfect for the production of small to medium live events, the EVS system allows for up to six camera feeds, which operators can use to switch more than 12+ sources, for creating replays, control audio, playback elements, cut together a live feed and even add graphics and transitions to live programming.

EVS’ video refereeing system Xeebra has been adopted for use by stakeholders in major international sports including football, rugby, cycling and horseracing. The latest version uses AI functionality driven by VIA Mind to automatically calibrate the field of play for the easy addition of a completely accurate offside line. It also features a flexible centralized workflow for deployment into a centralized VAR center fed by multiple remote sports venues.

The growing use of DYVI in multiple production environments will also be highlighted on stand 8.B90. EVS will demonstrate how its software-defined switcher increases the creativity and efficiency of production teams covering esports and live news with live vision mixing applications that go beyond 16:9 video formats, as well as native IP support in ST2110.

EVS will be presenting all of this and more on its IBC2018 stand – hall 8, stand number B90. The exhibition takes place at the RAI Amsterdam, between 14-18 September.