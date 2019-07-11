eTribez Casting Platform Achieves Stunning 300th TV Show Milestone!

Los Angeles, CA, London, UK, and Tel Aviv, Israel, July 12, 2019 – eTribez, the company behind the world’s most successful Cloud-based Casting solution for producers of non-scripted television content has accomplished a stunning achievement: The company’s Casting Platform has now been incorporated into the production pipeline of its 300th television program, worldwide. The announcement was made today by Eli Abayan, CEO/Co-Founder, eTribez, Inc.

Since the company’s launch in 2012, eTribez has been offering major international TV producers a variety of innovative and unique online Casting solutions. Major TV industry clients of eTribez who have been using these Casting solutions are based in 20 territories, including the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy.

Among these high profile clients are such major production entities as ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, NBC, Televisa, TV Globo, and many others. The 300 non-scripted TV programs for which eTribez has been the Casting Management powerhouse include such hit global formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, Ninja Warrior, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

Shows made by ITV and ITV-owned labels that use the eTribez Casting Platform include: The Chase, Love Island, Saturday Night Takeaway, Ninja Warrior, 5 Gold Rings, and Come Dine With Me, among others.

Rob O’Brien, Senior Technical Manager with ITV Studios, said, “eTribez has provided their casting platform to ITV Studios UK for a number of years now, and have always delivered a top-class service. Their platform enables ITV Production teams the ability to save significant time in the casting process, while ensuring personal data is held securely and safely. It is good to see eTribez’s success continue around the world, as they continue to advance and develop their offerings.”

Studio Lambert shows that use the eTribez Casting Platform include Naked Attraction, The Circle (UK, BR and FR), Race Across The World (PICTURED ABOVE), Tattoo Fixers, and Four in a Bed, to name some.

Adds Studio Lambert’s Casting Executive Anna Driver, “We recently brought eTribez in to support our casting across global productions – their platform has proven to be a great reassurance in terms of process and security, especially with the advent of GDPR across Europe. It’s reassuring to know they are a global industry standard, as evidenced by the landmark of 300 shows. We look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Regarding the accomplishment, Mr. Abayan said, “We are truly thrilled that our platform is top of mind with the world’s leading TV producers! We take great pride in being the powerhouse behind the casting requirements for so many of the biggest hit non-scripted shows in broadcast history. We look forward to our next 300 shows, and we are also excited about the roll-out of our unprecedented Production Management platform as well, which is really catching another wave with the global production community.”

ABOUT THE ETRIBEZ CASTING MANAGEMENT PLATFORM:

From candidate registration and online and open auditions, to candidate tracking, processing and communication, the eTribez Casting Management Platform covers it all. This solution provides production teams and studios with a versatile system which can support any type of casting process and workflow.

eTribez clients save time, financial resources, and manpower, while safely protecting their candidates’ data. Clients spent less time on administration and more time finding the best candidates for their various productions.

The three modules under the Casting Management Platform are:

** Casting for Non-Scripted TV & Film: This module offers capturing, screening and selections for casting and more;

** Audience Management: This is a fully automatic, time-saving scheduling and audience management solution;

** User Generated Content: This module allows eTribez clients to obtain content from mass audiences through a website or an app, in real time.

With offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and London, eTribez is a world leader in providing comprehensive digital solutions for the Casting and Production of scripted and non-scripted content for today’s entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries.

ABOUT ETRIBEZ:

Since 2012, eTribez has provided its unique, Cloud-based Casting solution to major TV industry clients based in 20 territories around the world – these include ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, NBC, Televisa, TV Globo, and many others. Utilizing the eTribez Casting solution, these top entities have produced over 250 non-scripted TV series, including such hit global TV formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

In early 2019, eTribez launched its unprecedented Production Management Platform solution – a revolutionary, end-to-end, Cloud-based platform that allows production executives the ability to gain more control - and obtain immediate, real-time data – for all of their production activities, even across multiple and concurrent productions, by providing easy oversight of all production operations and resources. The GDPR-compliant Production Management platform, designed as a full ERP for Studios and production companies for TV and Films, effectively manages, in one secure online location, all of the planning, budgeting, scheduling, resource management, staffing, and casting requirements necessary to ensure successful, cost-efficient productions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.etribez.com/about-etribez/

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Harary

The Asbury PR Agency, Inc.

Beverly Hills, CA, USA

310/859-1831

dan@asburypr.com