Raygun Creative Builds Its Media Foundation Around EditShare

Basingstoke, UK — Febuary 12, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced today that Raygun, located in the heart of Dublin, Ireland, has centered its creative media workflow around EditShare Flow media asset management, EFS shared storage, and archiving solutions. A stand-out in national commercial work, Raygun’s busy facility is known for its high-end visual effects and audio capabilities. To manage the growing complexity of working with 4K media files, Raygun architected a media foundation that featured several EditShare XStream EFS single node shared storage systems, ARK tape library, and Flow media asset management. Offering a centralized content repository with tools to collaborate, manage and automate the full content lifecycle from the moment it arrives in post to the tape archives, the new EditShare workflow connects the facility’s creative rooms which include Avid and Premiere edit suites; DaVinci Resolve colour grading suite; Autodesk Flame finishing suite and Avid Protools sound studios. Raygun co-founder Jess Felton comments on the immediate value of the investment, “The EditShare system has transformed how we share content between departments and is very much at the heartbeat of our facility. With the ever-increasing demand for 4k content and beyond, we were in need of an intelligent shared storage workflow which was bulletproof and scalable, a system all departments in our facility could connect to and work from with ease. We identified EditShare's EFS Scale-Out storage nodes as a perfect and affordable fit for Raygun, initially setting-up a 2-node system, with a plan to bolt on extra nodes as our workload grows.”

The EditShare single-node Xstream EFS enables small and emerging studios to migrate their workflow into a modern scale-out environment that can expand by simply adding a node, easily supporting business growth without sacrificing performance or reliability. “The beauty of an XStream EFS–based installation is that it can be configured with additional capability such as High Availability Metadata servers, dedicated Flow and Ark servers, workflow automation, QC solutions along with nearline disk and offline tape libraries to create a dynamic workflow infrastructure that adapts to the facility’s needs. This is important for fast-paced and fast-growing facilities like Raygun. The flexibility to scale on the fly without overinvesting in the infrastructure optimizes the overall investment in tools and technology without sacrificing on firepower or innovation,” states Tara Montford, Managing Director, EditShare. The fault-tolerant XStream EFS design ensures that there is no single point of failure with options for configuring for high availability workflows. Presented as a single namespace, XStream EFS eliminates administrative tasks such as balancing project workloads on multiple raids, luns, volumes or file systems. Completing the storage infrastructure, EditShare Ark seamlessly integrates with XStream EFS, providing a tiered storage flow that keeps archival content searchable and easily retrieved.

Providing a control layer across the storage and archives is EditShare Flow media asset management. Staff can log on from any laptop or workstation and browse content libraries, review work and automate tasks such as transcoding or file migration from online to offline storage. Felton elaborates on the benefit of having Flow. “Flow Browse is the real star here. It has really changed the way we use, search for and archive our assets. Knowing that everything is secure and catalogued really takes the sting out of bringing back long forgotten projects and sometimes obscure elements. It plays well with Avid and it's something I turn to every day.” Raygun plans to expand the media asset management configuration to include the web-based Airflow for remote workflows. Felton explains the value this will add to the facility services and efficiency, “Flow makes sharing projects and content easy, and allows all our creatives instant access to the material they need to complete each job. We're also excited to roll out the remote access features of Airflow to our clients and suppliers, allowing remote collaboration and secure delivery of dailies/rushes from anywhere in the world.”

For more information on EditShare XStream EFS, Ark archiving, and Flow media asset management and all other EditShare solutions, please visit www.editshare.com.

