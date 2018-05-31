EditShare Announces Flow Media Asset Management Public Beta Program; Now Available to Select Creative Facilities

Basingstoke, UK – May 31, 2018 - EditShare® a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, AQC and media management solutions, invites the post production community to test the next generation of its Flow media asset management platform. For the first time, any broadcast or production facility can install Flow MAM on top of any storage pool. Now available for download, the first 100 eligible beta applicants will have the opportunity to try the all new storage independent version of Flow for 100 days free of charge and provide feedback. Approved applicants will have unrestricted access to all Flow modules, Flow technical support, and private Flow forums at no cost.

This latest iteration of Flow, has been completely re-engineered for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, StorageDNA and Amazon S3. As a fully software defined MAM platform, Flow will maximize the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.

Join the beta program today: flow.editshare.com

For more information about Flow, please visit: editshare.com/products/flow

About Flow

With Flow, users can tag, organize, and manage media, improving efficiency and multiplying productivity. Tools like Flow Automation add the ability to automate complex and repetitive workflow tasks including archive, transcoding and automated quality control (AQC). With AirFlow and Flow Story, it is possible to remotely access, edit and package media on a shared storage system, increasing the opportunities for creative development outside the boundaries of a facility. The Flow platform includes server-based modules as well as Mac OS X, Windows, and web client applications to provide a complete palette of production tools.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2018 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

