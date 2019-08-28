e2i Design Selects LynTec RPC Series Panel for Beachcities Church

LENEXA, Kan. — Aug. 27, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, announced that its award-winning RPC Series remote control circuit breaker panel was specified by AV systems designer e2i Design and successfully installed at Beachcities Church in Huntington Beach, California. The U.S. patented, completely self-contained panel delivers intelligent power control to Beachcities' new LED house, stage, and theatrical LED fixtures and extends the life of the system.

"I'm not in the business of selling labor. I'm in the business of putting equipment and technology in people's hands to make a positive impact on their worship experience," said Josh Holowicki, founder and CEO of e2i Design. "Any time I can eliminate or cut back on labor costs on a project, customers can maximize their budget towards technology. That's where e2i's focus is and another reason why LynTec is a perfect solution for our customers. The LynTec panel made the entire install come to life in a much more cost-effective way than the hours that would have been spent replacing the existing dimmer rack — while gaining incredible control that's guaranteed to last."

As part of a small renovation, Beachcities replaced the church's aging incandescent house, stage, and theatrical lighting with LED fixtures. The new system includes Chroma-Q Inspire™ for color-changing capability, Martin Rush MH 6 Wash CT for key lighting on stage, as well as a combo of Martin and Elation fixtures to provide additional lighting effects. However, the church needed to overhaul its AVL power control infrastructure in order to support the new LED fixtures. e2i Design chose LynTec's RPC Series, the company's go-to solution for its proven power control technology, ease of installation and use, and flexibility. Based on the G3 PowerlinkTM hardware platform by Square D and engineered to simplify build-outs by accelerating the installation process, the power control decreases operating costs with simple wiring that allows electricians to quickly and easily complete install and removes additional steps, costs, and space needed to install a separate relay panel. Available with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the comprehensive power control solution system also provides the church with additional circuit switching control capabilities in the same enclosure and grants flexible lighting and AV control across multiple control zones and multiple control protocols, including HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232.

"A surprising number of costs can be incurred if a LED lighting system is not properly powered and maintained after installation, which many churches are not made aware of when they make this investment for the first time," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "This is a problem e2i Design has recognized and has strived to change, which has helped make them a leader when it comes to not only delivering the best technology to their customers but getting the most out of AVL systems for years to come. We're happy to have yet again partnered with e2i and create an affordable, easy-to-use system that will protect Beachcities' new LED lighting system and any additional AVL components added to the system well into the future."

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

