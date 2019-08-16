Dynaudio Launches Custom Install Product Bonanza at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Dynaudio at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 943

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Aug. 14, 2019 — Danish loudspeaker legend Dynaudio will be showcasing a salvo of new products at this year's CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver. The company is taking the wraps off its Performance range, a brand-new, slimline product family comprising high-end in-wall and in-ceiling custom-installation speakers, plus a special fire-resistant back-box. Dynaudio also announced two new outdoor loudspeaker models, its first-ever offerings in this category. All these products use the same technologies and undergo the same expert tuning process as Dynaudio's legendary home, professional, and in-car systems.

Dynaudio Performance Series In-Wall and In-Ceiling Speakers

The new Performance range marks the entry point to the award-winning Dynaudio Custom Installation product lineup. It was designed to deliver high-quality sound in distributed audio, media room, and other architectural audio applications.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for installers to do their jobs efficiently and effectively, which is why we've kept our entire Performance range super-simple to specify and install," said Andrew Werdean, president, Americas, Dynaudio. "Most of all, we want their clients to experience incredible sound quality and truly enjoy music and films as they were meant to be heard. These new products make it even easier for installers to achieve both."

For installers, specifying Dynaudio Performance speakers means not having to choose between deep or shallow versions of in-wall and in-ceiling speakers: The new lineup keeps things simple with just one relatively shallow depth. They also no longer have to compromise between fit and performance. Every Performance speaker installs perfectly the first time and simply delivers high-quality audio.

The rectangular in-wall speakers are a simple one-piece design that slots into place and is secured simply by tightening the special doglegs that grip the drywall. The round in-ceiling speakers make installation even simpler with no tools to install; users can just fit the frame and simply twist the speaker module to lock it into place.

The Dynaudio Performance Series is comprised of:

• P4-W65 in-wall speaker (28mm soft-dome tweeter, 6.5-inch MSP woofer), MSRP $399 each

• P4-W80 in-wall speaker (28mm soft-dome tweeter, 8-inch MSP woofer), MSRP $499 each

• P4-C65 in-ceiling speaker (28mm soft-dome tweeter, 6.5-inch MSP woofer), MSRP $399 each

• P4-DVC65 in-ceiling speaker (two 28mm soft-dome tweeters, 6.5-inch MSP woofer), MSRP $449 each

• P4-C80 in-ceiling speaker (28mm soft-dome tweeter, 8-inch MSP woofer), MSRP $449 each

• P4-LCR50 in-wall LCR speaker (28mm soft-dome tweeter, two 5-inch woofers), MSRP $599 each

There is also an accompanying shallow-depth, fire-proof metal back box packed with Morgan Superwool to provide one hour of protection. The box mounts onto standard 16-inch-on-center studs.

Dynaudio Custom Outdoor Speakers

Dynaudio has also announced two new outdoor speakers: the OW-6, with a 28mm soft-dome tweeter and a 6.5-inch woofer; and the OW-8, with a 28mm tweeter and an 8-inch woofer. They can be connected to a regular amplifier as a pair of passive 8Ω speakers or daisy-chained on a single 70V/100V system by using the selector on the rear. This is an ideal feature for outdoor spaces or commercial applications where multiple speakers are needed to create a consistent sound level across a larger area.

The OW-6 and OW-8 are both IP65-rated, enabling them to withstand everything but a high-pressure jet-washer, and they can operate in temperatures from -27.4 °F to 104 °F (-33 °C to 40 °C). Each OW-6 is available for $499, and the OW-8 is $649. Both models are offered in black or white and include articulating wall-mount brackets.

For more information, visit www.dynaudio.com.

