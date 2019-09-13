Dynaudio Continues Exciting Streak of New Product Launches at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Dynaudio at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 943

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Sept. 12, 2019 — On the heels of the release of its highly anticipated Performance series custom-install speaker range and its first-ever Outdoor models, Danish loudspeaker specialist Dynaudio today will take the wraps off its Custom Sub RCC and special control software for ELAN, Control4, and Crestron systems in Booth 943 at CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver.

Dynaudio Sub RCC

Dynaudio developed the Sub RCC (Reaction Cancelling Configuration) to complement its Performance and Studio custom-installation loudspeaker ranges. The discreet subwoofer is designed to offer additional low-frequency extension to any audio system while facilitating high-performance 2.1 or surround setups without the issues commonly associated with many in-wall subs. It achieves extreme bass performance within a compact form factor, which can be installed in walls, ceilings, or even floors — with no back-box necessary. The RCC topology uses two sets of opposed drivers working together to eliminate unwanted vibration transmission, leaving only the desirable acoustic energy behind. Featuring one-piece construction, the Sub RCC is easy to ship and retrofit because there is no cumbersome back-box to add to its size or the expense of transport.

Other key features include:

• Mounts on the wall surface or into a standard 2x4 stud-bay before or after construction.

• Passive subwoofer design with no complex crossovers.

• Incredibly rigid, compact and low-resonance one-piece extruded aluminum enclosure design.

• Adaptive bass limitation guarantees zero overload.

• Frequency response (+/- 3dB): 16Hz - 160Hz.

Amplification is provided by U.S. specialist AudioControl. The RS 500 DSP-controlled unit is precisely matched and tuned out of the box for the Sub RCC with Dynaudio EQs and limiters. Installers can also tweak the unit's graphic EQ if needed. For more flexibility, each amp can power two Sub RCC units.

New Integration software for ELAN, Control4 and Crestron

Dynaudio has also teamed up with U.K.-based custom-install software house Intrinsic Dev. The company has created bespoke zone-control drivers that enable full integration of Dynaudio's Music intelligent wireless speakers and Connect wireless transmitter with ELAN, Control4, and Crestron Systems. A driver for Savant will follow later in the year. The Music wireless speaker adapts to both its position in the room as well as ambient noise levels, ensuring the best performance wherever it's placed. Designed specifically for Dynaudio's high-end active speakers, Connect allows users to send the device a lossless digital signal and connect Dynaudio's Xeo and Focus XD loudspeakers wirelessly and in multiple zones.

Dynaudio Performance series

Dynaudio's Performance series will also debut at the show. The new Performance range marks the entry point to the award-winning Dynaudio Custom Installation product lineup. It is designed to deliver high-quality sound in distributed audio and media rooms as well as other architectural audio applications. The brand-new, high-end slimline product family comprises six in-wall and in-ceiling speakers and a special fire-resistant back-box. All of the new speakers use the same technologies and go through the same expert tuning process as Dynaudio's legendary home, professional and in-car systems.

Dynaudio Outdoor

Dynaudio's first-ever dedicated outdoor models, the OW6 and OW8, will also be presented at CEDIA. They are IP65-rated for protection against water and dust, and feature a special UV-resistant finish (available in black or white). They can be used in 8ohm mode with a conventional power amplifier, or be linked in with a 70/100V system thanks to the built-in transformer. An articulating mounting bracket is included.

For more information, visit www.dynaudio.com.

About Dynaudio

Dynaudio was founded in 1977 in Skanderborg, Denmark. Today, it is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality loudspeakers and one of the world's most distinguished high-end audio companies. Dynaudio designs, engineers and manufactures dedicated systems for professional studios, as well as car audio and home Hi-Fi and consumer loudspeaker products, from its state-of-the-art facility in Denmark. Dynaudio is particularly recognized for its advanced driver technology, designed, engineered and continuously developed in-house; its pioneering R&D technology; and its unparalleled craftsmanship. More information is available at www.dynaudio.com.

