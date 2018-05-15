DPA Microphones and Lectrosonics to Present Wired & Wireless Microphone Master Class at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (MAY 15, 2018) – On Tuesday June 5, 2018 at Club Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, DPA Microphones and Lectrosonics will co-host a day of Wired and Wireless Microphone Master Classes. The Master Class is free to audio professionals for the benefit of learning and networking with their peers.

These two manufacturers specialize in providing high-quality solutions for professional sound engineers to help them achieve the best results possible for a variety of applications including live sound, film, broadcast and theater.

Hosted by Eric Stahlhammer of DPA Microphones and Kelly Fair of Lectrosonics, the Master Class on Wired and Wireless Microphones will be held from 9:30AM to 4:30PM PST, with presentations from each of these manufacturers. Then, lunch will be provided. From 1:00PM to 4:00PM, Eric Stahlhammer from DPA will present a Master Class on Microphone Technology for High Performance Venues.

“We are looking forward to taking a deep dive into how a great microphone can help change the game in performance venues,” says Eric Stahlhammer, regional sales manager at DPA Microphones. “We often forget to consider that the conversion of acoustic to electrical energy is the most critical part of the sound chain. We can only manipulate what we have captured. Starting with great technique and the best microphone for the job is something we are excited to demonstrate and discuss in Las Vegas.”

“We all know how challenging the RF environment has become for wireless mics and in ear monitoring systems," says Kelly Fair, Western regional sales manager and “One of the Fanatics” at Lectrosonics. “That’s why it’s important for us to discuss the application of sound fundamentals of RF management and antenna, and RF distribution techniques. We are especially excited to do this in a master class setting in Las Vegas - one of the most difficult RF environments I have come across.”

Club Vinyl is located inside The Hard Rock Hotel at 4455 Paradise Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89169. To sign up for this free event, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dpa-microphones-and-lectrosonics-to-present-wired-wireless-microphone-master-class-at-hard-rock-tickets-46084315428.

About DPA Microphones

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.