DMS updates HAWK ONLINE®media intelligence platform to deliver smoother and faster user experience

LOS ANGELES, December 5, 2018– Leading creative digital and insights agency, DMS, has announced a major update to its international media intelligence platform. HAWK ONLINE5.0 provides the entertainment industry with extensive monitoring, reporting and analysis across press, broadcast, online and social media. Used by major film studios, entertainment brands and music publicists, HAWK ONLINE brings invaluable updates across over 20 territories.

From smoother user functionality and experience to advanced reporting and analytics, HAWK ONLINE5.0 provides a wider campaign overview for easily digestible results. The update also allows users to pick snapshot campaign analytics of their choice, including immediate global overview, media value, reach, social coverage and territory breakdown. In-platform data visualizations, featuring fast and simple data export, allow the user to create meaningful data-led reports that help enhancestrategy development.

The latest version introduces an optional sentiment analysis widget to the online dashboard as well as intuitive filtering throughout the platform. Subscribed users of the new service will have real-time analysis of earned media coverage with the ability to quickly identify positive, negative and neutral coverage across all media types - giving users the tools to better understand the tone of the content being monitored.

, said, “We’ve become one of the most used entertainment publicity monitoring platforms by listening to our clients and understanding their needs. We’re always striving to improve, and this new release shows that by making it a more valuable tool without any extra cost for current users.”

The update replaces the existing platform and will be available to all HAWK ONLINE users.

DMS announces real-time support with LA office and plans to expand creative teams in London

To support its fast-growing business in North America and Latin America, DMS has recently expanded its operation in Los Angeles with the opening of a new office in Hollywood. DMS will continue to provide a high-quality, fast-turnaround service to clients, but with stronger and larger client service representation in the same time zone.

DMS is also expanding its creative operations at its London production hub with the addition of a multilingual production team as it looks to further develop and enhance its global localization service.

DMS’ 135-strong team provides a full service from multi-platform content production and management to localization and distribution. Its clients include major feature film studios, leading film distributors, broadcasters, sports associations and brands.

About DMS

Founded in 2002, DMSis a 135-strong end-to-end digital media agency, providing content production, management, localization, distribution and media monitoring for global entertainment, arts and culture, lifestyle and sports brands. Headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and Sydney, DMS’ clients include all the major feature film studios, leading film distributors, broadcasters, sports associations such as the NBA and brands like GQ.

