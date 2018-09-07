Diversified, Studio Technologies Inc., and World Wide Technology Join AIMS

BOTHELL, Wash. — Sept. 7, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that three more companies have joined the organization. Diversified, Studio Technologies Inc., and World Wide Technology have signed on as associate members.

Diversified is an industry-leading technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital media, broadcasting, OTT, collaboration, and electronic security solutions to a global clientele across a wide array of markets including financial, media and entertainment, enterprise, energy, higher education, technology, health care, hospitality, government, and more. As an engineering-centric organization, Diversified's specialized teams of technical experts partner with clients to design custom solutions that enhance their operations, increase productivity, and help drive ROI.

Studio Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures tailored, high-performance video, audio, and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Its products are used in broadcast studios, stadiums, and corporate environments. Known for "designing for the way professionals work," the company is recognized as an industry leader. Its growing line of audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems.

World Wide Technology (WWT) helps organizations — including many of the world's best-known brands — discover, evaluate, architect, and implement advanced technology. WWT's Advanced Technology Center (ATC) is a collaborative ecosystem that helps customers, partners, and employees design, build, educate, demonstrate, and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions. WWT's virtual lab connects the company's engineers to the ATC when they're working onsite with customers and partners, making collaboration, design, and test solutions in sandbox environments easier. The ATC brings hundreds of technology companies into one environment to drive real innovation.

"Every new member adds to AIMS' depth of knowledge, experience, and resources and strengthens the effort to prompt the use of standardized media-over-IP solutions. It underscores the commitment of the industry as we roll out more and more IP systems in the media and entertainment space," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "We're pleased to welcome Diversified, Studio Technologies Inc., and World Wide Technology into the AIMS family."

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

