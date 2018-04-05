Dimenco to Introduce Plans for Simulated Reality (SR) during NAB 2018

VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands—Dimenco, an international pioneer in display technologies, today announces that it will be conducting proof-of-concept demonstrations for a first-of-its-kind Simulated Reality (SR) display system during the 2018 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas. The demonstration will showcase technologies currently under development to deliver a virtual reality-like experience without glasses, hand-held devices or other wearable gear. Users will be able to interact with simulated objects just as they do with real-world objects. Exclusive demonstrations are available April 9-11 at the Renaissance Hotel Room 610.

“At Dimenco, we believe in a future without limits, where our senses and physical location aren’t the boundary, but the starting point,” says Dimenco CEO Maarten Tobias. “Together with the brightest minds in our industry, we developed technology to create a new experience, one that brings people together no matter where they are. We call it Simulated Reality.”

Simulated Reality is a multi-sensory immersive experience and the next logical step beyond virtual reality and augmented reality. It will allow people to see, hear and interact with computer-simulated objects, environments and characters, without glasses or wearables.

The technology promises to redefine the very concept of “experience.” “With simulated reality, time, location, capabilities and even budget will no longer limit what you can experience”, notes Tobias

Currently Dimenco is actively developing technologies to bring SR into the consumer realm. With intuitive, gesture-based interaction, surround sound and breathtaking immersive effects, all without the need for uncomfortable headware. The company recently partnered with Ultrahaptics to create new touch sensations.

Dimenco will outline progress on this bold initiative in its private demonstration sessions at the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas. “Simulated Reality will replicate real life and behave like just another part of your ‘natural’ surroundings,” says Tobias. “That is our goal.”

A limited number of spaces are available to the Dimenco Simulated Reality (SR) demonstration. To inquire about a reservation, email greg@dimenco.eu.

