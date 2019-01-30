Digital Nirvana Names Russell Wise Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

FREMONT, Calif. — Jan. 30, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge Media Monitoring and Metadata Generation services, today announced the appointment of Russell Wise as the company's senior vice president of sales and marketing. Wise brings more than 25 years of industry experience to this new role, in which he will focus on raising awareness and building sales of the company's Compliance Logging, Intelligent Closed Caption generation, and Metadata enhancement solutions portfolio.

"Digital Nirvana is an exciting company because it has the resources, size, and intellectual property to deliver advanced solutions to the media industry," said Wise. "I've long known Digital Nirvana as a provider of competitive compliance logging technology, which is just one element of its larger solution offering. With a family of sophisticated captioning solutions and its innovative new Metadator plug-in for AVID, Digital Nirvana is poised for rapid growth across the media and entertainment marketplace."

Wise joins Digital Nirvana having most recently served as vice president of global sales at Verizon Digital Media Services, which he joined in 2016 with its acquisition of Volicon. Wise was a founding team member and vice president of global sales at Volicon, a leading provider of Enterprise Media Intelligence Solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. In addition to building the company's sales organization, Wise developed extensive relationships with customers at broadcast and media companies around the world.

"We have a great deal of respect for Russell, who not only knows the industry inside and out, but also has an impressive record in building meaningful relationships and signing significant deals," said Hiren Hindocha, Digital Nirvana co-founder, president, and CEO. "Russell brings Digital Nirvana the expertise and experience we need to take our company to the next level, and the timing couldn't be more perfect. His skillset will be invaluable as we bring to market new solutions and services for the broadcast and media and entertainment industries.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

