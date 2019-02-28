Digital Nirvana at the 2019 NAB Show

MonitorIQ 6.0

MonitorIQ is a leading broadcast-monitoring solution from Digital Nirvana that offers services such as signal and loudness monitoring, air-check logging, competitive analysis, and content repurposing. The solution is Linux-based for secure scalability.

This highly efficient solution automatically records and monitors linear and/or OTT streams and alerts for loss of video, audio, or closed captions. Some of its features include live streaming and recording, SmartSearch, SmartAlerts, and frame-accurate cut clip editing with an option for variable-speed playback. The new UI provides an improved user experience and features a built-in HTML5 player that eliminates the need to install Flash or ActiveX.

Additional features and capabilities of MonitorIQ include:

• Highly secure Linux based system

• Record content 24x7 or by program guide

• Reliable, scalable client/server architecture for multichannel deployment

• Expandable storage via NAS Connect

• Ability to analyze the transport stream (TR 101 290), visualize stream errors in real time, and trigger alerts

• Fast frame-accurate clipping with custom metadata annotations

• Fast search on all system metadata including CC text, as-run log, traffic system, and custom metadata

• Display of SCTE 104 and SCTE 35 markers in the editor window to help with insertion, replacement, or removal of portions of the original content and repurposing of the end

• HD/SD, ASI, QAM, ATSC, HDMI inputs in a single server

Backed by 24/7 worldwide support.

Metadator 2.0

Digital Nirvana's Metadator 2.0 is a secure, scalable software-as-a-service platform that automates the process of metadata generation for production, pre-production, and live content.

Metadator 2.0 includes an off-the-shelf integration with AVID Interplay for automated speech-to-text generation that simplifies the process of automated transcription and metadata generation with locators for AVID users. The application, integrated with video intelligence, is capable of object identification, on-screen text recognition, shot-change recognition, and explicit content detection.

Metadator 2.0 automates the entire process of transcription and metadata generation for AVID-based assets. It provides an opportunity to maintain consistent metadata, thereby facilitating faster time to market by ensuring relevant assets get identified faster. Metadator 2.0 automatically generates locators that help users to search and identify content effortlessly within AVID.

Caption Quality Check

To resolve the inherent technical complexities involved with producing closed captions for different distribution channels, Digital Nirvana is launching Caption Quality Check, an application built with content producers in mind. Some of the product's key features include reporting operational and technical non-conformance, automatic corrections, format conversion, and frame-rate conversion.

Caption Quality Check accepts different file formats (such as SCC, SRT, EBU-STL, WebVTT, SMPTE-TT, and JSON) as inputs via the portal, S3 bucket, and APIs. Users can choose from a combination of automatic and manual services to ensure premium-quality output and receive publish-ready captions in the formats requested for distribution via various platforms, including OTT and VOD.

The design of the Caption Quality Check service improves overall user experience. Its simplified, automated, and customized workflow allows customers to automate their requests and work-order assignments to maximize productivity.

Closed Caption Generation

Digital Nirvana offers postproduction captioning services with near-live and weekly turnaround options for a variety of video formats. The platform can take in video in a variety of formats and provide output caption files in multiple formats as specified by the customer. Secure protocol implementation, with layers of security, helps with the safe transfer of content into the cloud and back again. The speech-to-text (STT) integration helps transcript editors receive output from an automated system for further editing for higher accuracy. Adoption of STT makes the work process more efficient, thereby saving a great deal of labor and ensuring faster turnarounds while also handling increased volumes. The processed files are passed on to the caption editors, who edit the content based on the guidelines prescribed by the customer/regulation. Files are prioritized based on turnarounds and skill-set requirements. Upon request, Digital Nirvana will provide preliminary files in the form of direct output from the STT engine. Customers can opt for caption files in multiple formats for the same video asset, which in turn can be published over multiple platforms including OTT, VOD, and social media.

Caption Synchronization

Digital Nirvana's Closed Caption Synchronization is a secure, scalable solution-as-a-service platform that automates the process of repurposing closed captions.

With the capability to receive and deliver content in multiple input and output formats, the Closed Caption Synchronization workflow is integrated with speech-to-text technology, helping to accurately identify lost or unsynchronized captions. High-quality, accurate, and time-synchronized captions help enhance the user experience across platforms.

Company Overview:

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana offers a repertoire of innovative solutions and knowledge management technologies designed to empower customers worldwide. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. The company's compliance-driven solutions provide unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

