DigiBox takes delivery of first BirdDog P200 cameras

Harpenden UK, 08 July 2019 — DigiBox, one of the leading UK distributors of market-leading technologies for the broadcast, video, and pro-AV industries has taken delivery of the first BirdDog EYES P200 NDI production cameras available in Europe.



The BirdDog EYES P200 camera is equipped with BirdDog’s own silicon chip that was developed from the ground up to encode and decode full NDI.



DigiBox Sales Manager Phill Lane said, “We are really excited to have received our first shipment of P200 cameras, the demand for full NDI PTZ units is growing and the BirdDog units offer a range of features that others in the market can’t deliver”.



The EYES P200 camera utilises a Sony CMOS backlit sensor and imaging module, providing sharp images, along with extremely fast zoom and focus. The P200 delivers frame rates up to 1080p60 with a 30x optical zoom and allows you to output SDI, HDMI and NDI simultaneously. This versatile unit can be powered by PoE+ meaning that power, video, audio and Audio Intercom can be run using one cable when working in NDI.



Lane added, “ The BirdDog EYES P200 is a truly remarkable camera. The mechanics allow for very smooth movement, combined with other benefits such as the high-end optics make it perfect for sports, news, live events, and a variety of other applications where image quality is paramount.



BirdDog Chief Marketing Officer Eamon Drew said, “We’re incredibly proud to start first customer shipments of the world’s first full bandwidth NDI camera. The global demand for P200 has been well beyond our expectations and it’s exciting to be able to work with DigiBox to get them out to our customers throughout Europe”.

