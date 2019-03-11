DigiBox partners with Loupedeck for Photography Show

Harpenden UK, 11 March 2019 — DigiBox, one of the leading UK distributors of market-leading technologies for the broadcast, video, and pro-AV industries has announced formal partnership with editing console provider, Loupedeck.



Loupedeck will be demonstrating the latest software upgrades to Loupedeck+ on stand (H133) at The Photography Show at NEC Birmingham from 16-19 March.



Loupedeck provides the only editing console that is custom-built to improve the Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop CC and Skylum Aurora HDR experiences. It enables professional and amateur photo- and videographers to comfortably increase their output by improving the ergonomics of editing.



Loupedeck Founder and CEO Mikko Kesti said, “DigiBox is a highly knowledgeable product distributor for broadcast, video, and pro-AV and I am very pleased that we can share our expertise to the benefit of current and prospective Loupedeck users in the UK and Europe.”



DigiBox’s technical sales teams are renowned for combining their experience to collaboratively address the challenges of the broadcast, post-production, and professional AV markets. This expertise also extends to applications in corporate, education, HoW, transport, medical, security and rental markets… including professional photo- and videography.



DigiBox Sales Manager Phill Lane said, “Attending The Photography Show and associated Video Show with Loupedeck will give both of us valuable, first-hand knowledge of those markets and help to inform ways to further improve our respective products and services.”

About DigiBox

With more than 20 years’ experience, DigiBox is the UK’s leading product distribution company serving the broadcast, telecommunications, and multimedia markets. The company represents best-of-breed products from world-leading manufacturers and has also expanded into Corporate IT, Education and Pro AV markets whilst continuing to explore additional markets such as Medical and Defence.



About Loupedeck

Loupedeck, the company behind the Loupedeck+, is the only editing console custom-built to improve the Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Affects and Skylum Aurora HDR experience, with an intuitive design that makes editing faster and more creative. It allows both professional and amateur photographers and video makers to improve the ergonomics of editing, comfortably increasing output. Loupedeck’s hands-on and highly intuitive console minimizes the use the mouse and keyboard, and it works seamlessly with Apple and PC operating systems.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Loupedeck was founded in 2016 with a highly successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that exceeded its original target by 488 percent. For more information, visit www.loupedeck.com.



