Dielectric Introduces SNMP-Enabled Dual RF Switch Controller

RAYMOND, Maine, January 7, 2020 — Dielectric will introduce a new Dual RF Switch Controller to the market that simplifies local and remote control of transmission systems in early January, with its public debut scheduled for the 2020 NAB Show. The new DRFSC device integrates SNMP and secure web-based capabilities to streamline the management of waveguide and coaxial transfer switch activation for modern TV and radio transmitters. Benefits include plug-and-play adaptability to accelerate installation, streamlined hardware requirements, and networked status monitoring with richer data sets.

Powered by Burk Technology, the leading US supplier of remote monitoring and control systems, the DRFSC can control up to two, four-port RF switches to provide flexible RF routing in systems with auxiliary transmitters and/or antennas. Users can locally activate control applications from its front panel, or remotely through a web browser interface. Burk’s specialized Plus-X protocol is also integrated, enabling connectivity to Burk’s ARC Plus remote control system via a network connection. This allows engineers to centralize DRFSC functions with other control and monitoring applications.

The DRFSC’s integrated SNMP control differentiates the unit from other RF switch controllers on the market. SNMP is a universal networking protocol integrated with most transmitter systems currently available. The new DRFSC can now take advantage of this widely used interface, providing a common interface protocol. Installation is straightforward and an intuitive touchscreen-enabled configuration process enables installers to setup and deploy the system in two hours or less.

“The US market has seen an influx of modern television transmitters installed as a result of the repack initiative, and worldwide we continue to see replacement of analog TV and radio transmitters with high-efficiency digital systems,” said Steven Moreen, Western Regional Sales Manager, Dielectric. “All of these transmitters have built-in SNMP capability, and we are bringing this modernized solution to our customers for the purpose of simplifying how they remotely access, control, monitor and communicate with their RF systems. This device will also seamlessly integrate with Dielectric’s large global base of installed waveguide and coaxial switches, providing our customers with a functional and interoperable unit that is easy to configure, install and operate out of the gate.”

The DRFSC provides additional protection through its ability to control transmitter interlocks as switches change position. This prevents damage by ensuring that RF energy is turned off when RF switches are commanded to move to a new position.

“We are pleased to build on our strong partnership with Dielectric with the design, manufacture and support of thisnew Dual RF Switch Controller,” said Matt Leland, Director of Sales, Burk Technology. “The DRFSC can operate standalone and is plug-and-play compatible with the ARC Plus remote control system. This powerful combination allows customers to integrate switch control into an overall facility view with graphical control screens, automated functions and flexible alarm reporting. The DRFSC represents the next-generation solution in switch controllers. We look forward to continuing our partnership and assisting our common customers with technical support and integration.”

Dielectric will demonstrate the controller at its 2020 NAB Booth (C2622) from April 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Burk Technology

Burk Technology designs and manufactures high quality transmitter facility control systems for the broadcast industry, with thousands of active radio and TV installations across the US and around the world. Founded in 1985, Burk brings over 30 years of innovation and continuous improvement to transmitter remote control, setting the standards for reliability, flexibility and ease of operation. www.burk.com

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 77th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trust partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com