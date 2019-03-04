Densitron Debuts UReady HMI Engine for Broadcast Displays

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, 8 - 11 April 2019 – Densitron, (booth N4515) a creator of display technologies and global leader in display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, is releasing the UReady 16600, a new rack-mounted HMI engine with USB interface. Specifically designed to meet the exacting needs of broadcast applications in mission critical operational environments, portable production units, studios, OB vehicles and control rooms, the high-resolution display also features Capacitive Touch functionality for interactive control.

The UReady 16600 offers an easy to mount housing and plug-and-play connectivity for Windows OS 7, 8 and 10. Packaged into one single 1U 19” rack metal chassis, the 13.2” monitor offers unprecedented 222 ppi resolution combined with excellent backlight brightness and contrast and IPS technology for an 85/85/85/85 symmetric viewing angle.

Outstanding functionality allows multiple video picture displays and audio level displays to be side by side. With the high pixel ratio (2880x240) operators can monitor both video and audio signals with confidence.

As part of Densitron’s UReady USB range the unit comes with Projected Capacitive Touch (PCT) as standard allowing the device to be interactive. The module is designed to operate around the clock 24/7 with a backlight offering a half-life of 50,000 hours and within a wide temperature range of -10°C to +60°C.

Martyn Gates, Director of Product Development, Densitron commented, “Densitron has always been associated with innovative displays and display technology, and now we’re in a position to demonstrate our strategic commitment to the broadcast industry. The UReady 16000 is a high performing monitoring device that supports the Human Machine Interface in the most demanding of broadcast production environments.”