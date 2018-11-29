TV Centre Upgrades to the new Dalet Galaxy five Platform

Paris, France – November 29, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that Moscow-based station ТВ Центр (TV Centre) will upgrade its media operation to the new Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM) and Orchestration platform, propelling an HD and beyond production and multiplatform distribution workflow that better connects content with their audience on the device of their choice. A Dalet customer since 2006, TV Centre is a state-run Russia TV station with the fourth largest coverage in Russia after Dalet-powered broadcasters Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV. Dedicated to programming that highlights various aspects of the Capital life, the channel airs nationally and is also broadcasted outside of Russian territory.

Facilitating TV Centre newsroom and program media needs from ingest to delivery, the initial Dalet installation featured the Dalet MAM with end-to-end News production, NCRS and playout for the newsroom and embedded production tools for unified search, assembly and distribution of program content. Under the new progressive Dalet Galaxy five powered workflow, TV Centre will move into HD production and delivery with the ability to support higher resolutions in the future. The broadcaster will also leverage the new Dalet Galaxy five Social Media Framework capabilities to further streamline its news content supply chain and expand its audience reach, outputting news content to all major social channels including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. In addition to advancing its social media initiatives, the broadcaster will also be able to integrate its digital platform to its CMS for rapid publishing of news online. Completing the upgrade will be full integration of TV Centre Archives.

“The operational goal driving the upgrade to Dalet Galaxy five was our transition to the HD and AVC Intra as our mezzanine format,” explains Alexey Brusnitsky, Technical Director, TV Centre. “However, this move is much more than a technical uplift and there is a bigger strategic picture at play for us at TV Centre. We also wanted to take advantage of the migration to evolve our operation and meet the changing demands of our audience as well as enable future technologies. We felt the Dalet Galaxy five platform offered the agility required to deliver on this ambition with Dalet as our trusted technology partner to help us get to that next level.”



Leveraging the Dalet Galaxy five Workflow Engine, TV Centre can now build and orchestrate ingest, transcoding and news automation workflows as well as employ specific archive file migration policies across the entire operation.

“The Dalet Galaxy five API integrations are also very appealing for TV Centre specifically for their archives,” explains Johann Zemmour, general manager Dalet EMEA and APAC. “Connecting the archives into the workflow will give them a fluid, connected movement of content from ingest to playout to archive. Further, Dalet Galaxy five will give them the ability to employ IMF workflows in the future utilizing the Dalet AmberFin media processing platform and the Dalet Workflow Engine.The ease with which TV Centre has been able to advance its production and distribution capabilities while integrating a range of in-house systems underlines just how robust and flexible Dalet Galaxy five is as a platform in which you can evolve the operation and maximize your ROI.”

