Dalet Brings AI to the Newsroom and Opens a New Era for Storytelling with the Introduction of Dalet Content Discovery

Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced the introduction of Dalet Content Discovery, a new module of the Dalet Galaxy five Workflow Orchestration and MAM platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to build smart content recommendations for editorial and creative teams. First brought to market as part of the Dalet Unified News Operations solution, Dalet Discovery Board presents to journalists intelligent and contextual suggestions, providing greater content visibility and utilization across the newsroom.

Dalet Content Discovery leverages automatic content tagging, topic extraction and key phrase searches, orchestrating a combination of Auto Indexing and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. “Dalet Content Discovery aims to aid and enhance newsroom research efforts, surfacing what’s relevant for a given topic and storyline from the pool of exponentially increasing sources and inventory of content,” Kevin Savina, director of product strategy, Dalet. “The first of a new generation of powerful assistants for journalism, Dalet Content Discovery combines the power of AI and ML technology with the advanced data model, the orchestration capability and a new AI integration framework of the Dalet Galaxy platform in order to not only tag and index, but also align, relate and suggest content in a contextual and meaningful way.”

Reducing the time-consuming process of manually searching for news story assets, Dalet Content Discovery intelligently sources and serves content, providing editorial resources relevant material including clips, videos, stories, pitches, wires and multimedia content as the journalist develops their story. The expanded detail enriches the news narrative with new insights and angles.

“The augmented media workflow starts automatically in the background with Dalet Galaxy orchestrating several types of cognitive services. Scripts and media assets are automatically enriched, generating tags that the platform then uses for smart contextual recommendations to the users, as well as for automated data-driven processes.” Savina continues, “The journalist launches Dalet Content Discovery Board, which displays suggested content that matches his/her assignments orworkin progress. The suggestions automatically refresh when new relevant assets are entered into the system. Presented suggestions can include production assets, archived assets, studio guests, assets in use for other news stories as well as other similar topic stories that may be scheduled or have already been broadcasted.”

The intuitively designed Discovery Board gives journalists a snapshot of similar news stories that are in motion. This naturally invites journalists to collaborate with their colleagues on similar story topics. Savina comments, “Collaboration across departments is a common challenge especially among large, multisite news organizations. With Dalet Content Discovery, journalists covering similar story beats, whether it be for TV, online or even radio, can easily connect on topicsthat require collaboration while still keeping controlled access to sensitive stories.” The visual snapshot of newsroom activity on any given topic also lets news directors easily view various story angles across different departments, allowing them to better balance the overall news lineup.

