CP Communications Establishes New Tampa-Area Headquarters

St. Petersburg, Florida,February13,2019 — CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for broadcast and live event productions, has relocated its Elmsford, NY and Orlando, FL offices to a new 31,000-square-foot facility in St. Petersburg outside of Tampa. The facility will serve as CP Communications’ official headquarters for business and technical operations, housing four 53-foot production trucks, a NOC, and a 5,000-square-foot production studio.

CP Communications will retain its Fishkill, New York location, which will continue to house staff, field shops, engineering and local production facilities. The St. Petersburg facility reflects the broadcast industry’s transition from traditional RF signal transport technologies to IP, cloud and bonded cellular techniques. This includes further development of its new Red House Streaming solutions line, a family of production systems tailored for live-streamed events.

CEO Kurt Heitmann calls the 24/7 production studio the crown jewel of the new facility. CP Communications will equip the studio with its new Red House Streaming STREAM product line of IP Acquisition tools. These systems and a complete IP-based production workflow, including a high-density bank of Mobile Viewpoint playout and streaming servers, will allow CP to deliver a cost-effective yet high-end production solution to clients. In addition to providing a round-the-clock facility to produce live-streamed events, the studio will offer excellent value for sports and corporate events where limited on-location production resources are required.

“The Tampa area is among the fastest-growing technology and business hubs in the country, and we discovered that St. Petersburg had plenty of flexible industrial space to fit our needs,” said Heitmann. “We simply outgrew our Elmsford, NY facility, and we now have theengineering and production space needed to grow our business. In addition to housing our mobile units, we can bring remote sources from live events into our facility, and cut live to on-air content. We will also accommodate global monitoring capabilities of remote productions from our NOC, as well as live voiceovers, editing and many other production tasks.”

Heitmann adds that the St. Petersburg facility will serve as a developmental base for future Red House Streaming solutions, which the company will officially unveil at the 2019 NAB Show (April 8-11, Las Vegas Convention Center). CP Communications will co-exhibit with partner Mobile Viewpoint at Booth C3307, with product launch details to come.

AboutCP Communications

For more than three decades, CP Communications has provided high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to major broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, and event and production companies. Our solutions include access to experienced professionals, state of the art equipment, and innovative technologies and techniques for wireless audio & video content acquisition, transport and delivery. Our culture of innovation, coupled with the highest quality assurance standards and passion for customer service, promote collaboration with our clients to determine the best custom solution for each live event, whether it’s the U.S. Open, Super Bowl, World Series, Kentucky Derby, Tony Awards, or a political convention, corporate conference, fashion show, parade or marathon. CP Communications offers six HDRF Mobile Production trucks, two ENG Vans, five motorcycles, and a full-service machine shop, and offers a custom design for each event from box rentals through to turnkey production solutions.