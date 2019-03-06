Cox, Comcast, ARRIS Execs To Address SCTE•ISBE Georgia Tech Class

March 6, 2019 (Exton, PA)—Cable telecommunications experts from Cox, Comcast, and ARRIS will discuss the impact of new technologies during the 2019 SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business Monday through Thursday, March 11-14, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Attendees will hear from subject matter experts on a wide variety of topics, including wireless services, consumer premises equipment, network security needs and trends, and how the pace of development of new technologies is impacting cable telecommunications.

A Tuesday, March 12 panel on Wireless, CPE and Network Security will feature:

· Brad Boucher, executive director of security threat and risk management, Cox Communications;

· Charles Cheevers, CTO, CPE, ARRIS; and

· Drew Davis, executive director, wireless technology, Cox Communications.

On Thursday, March 14, a industry experts will address the New Technology Lifecycle. Among the panelists scheduled to participate are:

· Thomas Carroll, vice president, advanced engineering, Comcast;

· Paul Navin, division vice president of technical operations, Comcast;

· Aaron Weimer, vice president, engineering and XOC, Comcast; and

· Derek DiGiacomo, senior director, energy programs and business continuity, SCTE•ISBE

Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering and CTO of SCTE•ISBE, will kick off the guest speaker lineup with a discussion of Cable Technology Trends on the opening day of the four-day course.

Now in its eighth year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is a technically-oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. The agenda is intended to advance engineers’ careers by providing Strategic Thinking, Communications, Financial Analysis, Management, Leadership, and development of critical business skills.

Leading Georgia Tech Scheller College faculty for the program include: Dr. Saby Mitra (Senior Associate Dean of Programs and Thomas R. Williams-Wells Fargo Professor), professor of Information Technology Management and Business Analytics; Dr. Debby Turner (Associate Professor and John and Wendi Wells Associate Professor for Teaching Excellence), professor of Accounting; Dr. Jonathan Clarke, Associate Professor of Finance; Dr. David Sluss, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior; Joey Asher, Adjunct Lecturer of Business Communication and Public Speaking; and Clint Padgett, President and CEO of Project Success, Inc.

Topics presented are expected to include: Strategic Thinking and Disruptions (Dr. Mitra); Justifying Technology Investments (Dr. Clarke); Analyzing Financial Statements for Business Decisions (Dr. Turner); Managing Change in Technology Implementations (Dr. Sluss); Leading and Managing High Performing Teams (Dr. Sluss); Effectively Communicating Complex Ideas, Joey Asher (Adjunt Lecturer); and Managing Projects: What is the Worry Curve and why should I shift it?, Client Padgett, CEO of Project Success, Inc. Additional information is available at www.scte.org/GeorgiaTech.

A complementary program, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, is conducted annually at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business for senior directors, vice presidents, and C-level executives. The 2019 SCTE•ISBE-Tuck program will be conducted Sunday through Friday, May 5-10; information and application forms are available at http://www.scte.org/Tuck.

The SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute has enhanced the careers of more than 700 current and future leaders.