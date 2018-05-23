Core SWX Launches "Core Driven" Microsite to Spotlight Leading Video Industry Professionals

PLAINVIEW, NY, MAY 23, 2018 - Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions, announces the launch of its Core Driven microsite, dedicated to its Core Driven Ambassador Program, which is comprised of some of the most talented, leading professionals within the professional video industry.

The microsite showcases Core's ambassador directors, cinematographers, filmmakers and camera operators with individual profile pages. Each page provides a banner, brief professional biography, a film reel of their latest work, a list of the gear they trust for each setup and what Core SWX battery packs they are "driven by" on set. In addition, their social channels are linked, allowing viewers across the globe to follow them.

"This microsite was developed as an initiative to focus solely on the Core Driven Ambassador Program and the video professionals that are a part of it," says Caitlin Stroke, marketing coordinator, Core SWX. "Whether they're leading the way in cinematography for films, documentaries, wildlife, action sports, broadcast and more, Core SWX wants to highlight their journey as they trust Hypercore batteries to capture inspiring footage."

Some of the ambassadors currently featured on the microsite include: Cinematographer/Director Renan Ozturk, best known for his work shooting and starring in the 2015 Sundance documentary MERU; award-winning Director and Cinematographer Ty Evans who has made a name for himself in the action sports film and commercial industries, and Cinematographer Chris Ray, who works with companies ranging from DC Shoes, to NFL Films, to ESPN and more.

The microsite also features creative full-service media agencies such as Ironclad, a team of storytellers and artists producing cinematic campaigns driven by Hypercore battery technology.

"As Core continues to expand its reach in the professional video industry, we think it is important to present the experiences that prominent industry professionals are having with our products," says Stroke. "It's the best testimonial for our customers."

To learn more about the Core Driven Ambassador Program and who else is a part of it, please visit: http://coreswx.com/coredriven/

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.