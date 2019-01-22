Cobalt Iron Expands Channel Partner Support With Launch of Dedicated Online Partner Portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jan. 22, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, has launched the Cobalt Iron Partner Portal, an online portal where the company's partners can access collateral, register deals, request sales support, and find answers to frequently asked questions. Providing the most current sales enablement tools and resources, the new partner portal will be a one-stop shop for all Cobalt Iron channel partners: resellers, value-added resellers and distributors, and service providers that resell SaaS or deploy backup-as-a-service and DR-as-a-service.

"Channel partners, service providers, certified platform partners, and integration partners — we consider every one to be just that: our partner," said Andy Hurt, CMO at Cobalt Iron. "It is through our partner ecosystem that we deliver smart, secure, and automated data protection everywhere, and the new Cobalt Iron Partner Portal reflects our commitment to supporting that partner ecosystem and enabling sales."

"According to projections from International Data Corporation (IDC), the overall data management market will reach annual spending of $48.6 billion in 2019. This forecast suggests enormous potential for Cobalt Iron's enterprise backup and data protection technologies. As a 100-percent channel-focused company, Cobalt Iron is accelerating opportunities to transform enterprise backup. The portal announced today gives Cobalt Iron Partners access to sales tools, educational materials, videos, and more. Additional benefits include:

• Branding. Cobalt Iron Partners can leverage their relationship with Cobalt Iron to support their own branding initiatives and to bolster messaging around the solutions they offer to their clients.

• Joint Marketing Efforts. Cobalt Iron Partners have opportunities to work with Cobalt Iron on joint marketing events that increase awareness and drive demand for smart, secure, and automated data protection.

• Technical Support. Cobalt Iron Partners have access to Cobalt Iron's best-in-class technical support to help them deliver services to their clients.

"We're proud to work with partners around the globe that share our values: integrity, authenticity, vision, and innovation," added Hurt. "We're excited about the addition of the new portal to help all of our partners drive sales and expand new revenue opportunities."

The Cobalt Iron Partner Portal is live now, and the login page can be accessed via the Partner Portal button at the top right of www.cobaltiron.com. Users can simply log into their own branded site using the unique username and password credentials provided to them. More information about Cobalt Iron's Partner Program is available by contacting info@cobaltiron.com or by visiting www.cobaltiron.com/partners/.

More information about Cobalt Iron and its products and technologies is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50 percent while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

