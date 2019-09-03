Cobalt Digital Signs Distribution Agreement with Plura MEA for Middle East Sales, Support

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Sept. 3, 2019 – Cobalt Digital today announced it has signed a master distributor agreement with Plura MEA for sales and support in the Middle East and Africa region. Plura MEA will provide sales and support for Cobalt’s extensive product line of video and audio conversion, processing, and monitoring standalone modules and card-based solutions for openGear® frames.

“This is a major step in the continued expansion of our efforts to provide Cobalt Digital product sales and support across the world,” said Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “Plura MEA is an ideal company to promote the Cobalt brand in the Middle Eastern region, and we are pleased to work with them to expand our global footprint in this growing market.”

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Plura MEA is a subsidiary of Plura Broadcast, Inc., which also has offices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States. Plura is a leading international manufacturer of high-performance video monitors, sync and timing, and calibration solutions for professional media markets.

“This is a tremendous addition to the Plura MEA portfolio of products, backed up with more than 30 years of market experience,” said Hassan Salamah, business development manager, Plura MEA. “Our new alliance with Cobalt presents substantial opportunities for both companies to offer extensive and interconnected solutions to a wide spectrum of market segments.”

“As a big advocate of long-term strategic alliances, I’m convinced this agreement will lead to collaborative prosperity and market development,” added Ray Kalo, president and CEO of Plura. “Our work with Cobalt will provide strength and cohesion in our international business philosophy.”

Cobalt’s product line, including a number of new 4K and HDR card-based workflow solutions, will be displayed next week in Stand 10.B44 at IBC2019 in Amsterdam.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.