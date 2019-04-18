Cobalt Digital 9992 Encoder Series Receives TV Technology Best of Show Award at NAB 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – April 18, 2019 – Cobalt Digital today announced its 9992-ENC series of HEVC/AVC/MPEG-2 encoders for openGear® frames received the Future Best of Show Award presented by TV Technology magazine last week at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

Now in its sixth year, the Future Best of Show Awards at NAB program recognizes products based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. All nominated products are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are featured in a special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed digitally to more than 100,000 readers of seven Future publications.

“The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show,” explained Paul McLane, Future managing director, content for media technology titles. “The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

“We are very proud to be recognized by TV Technology for our new 9992-ENC series of encoders,” said Chris Shaw, Cobalt executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We think it’s the Swiss Army knife of professional grade encoders, because it is flexible enough to be used in almost any broadcast application.”

A cost-effective choice for contribution, distribution, ENG, IPTV, and OTT solutions, the flexible 9992-ENC series offers customized I/O options and extensive audio support. It offers low-latency 8-bit and 10-bit 4:2:0 encoding, with optional license keys for HEVC and 4:2:2 encoding. Its pay-as-you-go licensing structure means users only pay for required features when needed. The 9992-ENC base model includes an 3G-SDI input, but can be upgraded to support four 3G-SDI (1080p60) signals or one 12G-SDI signal (4Kp60).

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.